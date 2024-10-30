Real Madrid football boss becomes new neighbour of Antonio Banderas in Malaga

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Wednesday, 30 October 2024, 18:07 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Real Madrid CF's director general José Ángel Sánchez has purchased a new home in Malaga city, which happens to be in the same block as city-born actor and director Antonio Banderas. Sánchez has bought an apartment in the block on Calle Alcazabilla in which the Malaga actor has lived in for a decade.

SUR has been able to confirm this from various sources, who pointed out that the sale of the property took place more than a year ago, although it has only recently been refurbished by its new owner. The building in Calle Alcazabilla, located next to well-known El Pimpi restaurant, has in recent years become one of the most coveted streets in the city, due to its privileged location and exclusive residents.

It has not been revealed how much the Real Madrid director general paid for the home, although it could easily run into the seven digits. According to sources, José Ángel Sánchez decided to have a residence in Malaga because the city captivates him. Discreet and a lover of culture and museums, this high-ranking member of the Whites' football team wants to have a refuge here where he can escape from Madrid to take a break from the daily pressure he endures as a top football executive.

Although he is not excessively well-known, Sánchez is seeking even greater anonymity in Malaga, allowing him to relax and enjoy a city that "he has loved and in which he feels very much at home", sources pointed out.

A key figure in the last 24 years of Real Madrid

José Ángel Sánchez (born in Villacastín, Segovia, 1967) joined Real Madrid as marketing director in 2000 under Florentino Pérez. When Pérez resigned from the presidency in 2006, Sánchez continued at the club under Ramón Calderón, who noticed his knowledge and appreciated his contacts in securing signings and contracts for Real Madrid, and appointed him director general.

Florentino Pérez returned to the presidency in 2009 and José Ángel Sánchez continued as the president's executive right-hand man in the growth of the Real Madrid brand. Since then, he has worked side-by-side with Florentino Pérez and the sporting management in the preparation of the squad and transfers.

Those who know him pointed out that he is a very reserved man, who does not like to be in the media or to be spoken about. In the past 24 years, however, he has played a decisive role in all the successes of the Whites.

When he came of age, he started working in a Corte Inglés department store in Madrid, and within two months was promoted to floor manager and became a sales promoter. After finishing his degree, he was hired as a salesman by video game company Sega, for which he was sales manager in Spain at the age of 25. In 1995, he took over the general management of the Japanese video game multinational for southern Europe from Portugal, until Florentino Pérez signed him five years later.