Rail passengers set to benefit from lower ticket prices as record number of high-speed trains link Malaga and Madrid

Ouigo billboard on the platform entrance at María Zambrano station in Malaga, offering train tickets to the Spanish capital from just nine euros.

The high-speed train line between Malaga, Cordoba and Madrid will start the year with a new record number of services operating on the tracks, which in turn will boost the number of seats available and, consequently, will bring about a drop in prices.

From Thursday 16 January, when Ouigo will start operations with paying passengers, there will be up to 22 train departures in each direction per day. To put this figure into context, it suffices to say that the availability of timetables to and from (on the same day) is now double what it was only two years ago, thanks to the liberalisation of the high-speed networks carried out by the Spanish government, through state rail infrastructure operator Adif.

At the beginning of 2023, the arrival of Iryo and Avlo (Renfe's low-cost AVE) had already begun to shake up the Malaga rail market, which is now once again revolutionising its offer with the arrival of the French brand on the scene.

AVE

State train Renfe company, with 14-15 daily dispatches, remains the main operator on the line. The AVE takes up most of the routes, with between 11 and 12 frequencies (depending on the day and direction). It is the fastest option (with a minimum of 2 hours 42 minutes), and is also generally the most expensive (although much depends on how far in advance you book). However, it now has a campaign under way with heavy discounts, precisely to face the arrival of the competition.

In addition to these services, there are the three Avlo (low cost AVE) trains that the public company runs every day between the two cities. An Avlo is the best option for those who need to get to their destination early: from María Zambrano there is one that leaves at 5.48am and arrives at 9.03am at Atocha, while in the opposite direction it leaves at 6.06am from the Spanish capital and arrives at 9.29am on the Costa del Sol. However, these journeys are also the 'slowest' (it takes 3.15 hours) because it stops at all the stations in between.

Renfe offers 400 seats on the Avlo train units and just over 300 on the AVE. However, it is often the case that these often run in double trains on the Malaga-Madrid route, and at these specific times the number of passengers on a single journey can reach 800.

Iryo

The second option with a wider range of trains is Iryo, which has been operating in Malaga since March 2023. It currently offers five departures in each direction, with prices generally similar or slightly lower than those of the AVE (although much depends on how far in advance and on the timetable). The journey time is 2 hours and 47 minutes.

In this case, the Italian-Spanish firm is aimed at a more demanding average customer, and focuses on the quality and comfort of its trains: the luxurious Frecciarossa, by Alstom-Bombardier and Hitachi, which can carry up to 461 passengers. Also, for its complementary offer, based on gastronomy.

Ouigo

From Thursday, 16 January, Ouigo will offer two more departures in each direction: from Madrid, trains will depart at 7.19am (arrival at 10.17am) and 3.23pm (arriving at 6.11pm). Meanwhile, from Malaga they will depart at 11.15am (arrival in Madrid at 2.10pm) and at 7.50pm (arriving at 10.53pm). A maximum of 14,000 seats per week will be put on the market, and journeys will take between 2 hours and 48 and 3 hours.

The company's trains have the largest capacity in the Spanish market in a single convoy. The operator uses the Alstom Euroduplex rolling stock, with double height (double-decker) and 509 seats. Although it will not do so in the short term, it is also contemplating working with «multiple units», that is, trains in double composition, which in a single run would reach 1,018 seats.

But the strong point of Ouigo's offer is price, and it advertises itself as a purely 'low cost' operator, with initial (and actual) fares starting at 9 euros. In fact, in a search conducted on 13 January, for short-term travel, there are tickets for the weekends after the inauguration of the service and for the following days in January and February for 13, 15, 17, 19 and 25 euros each way (depending on the day). In fact, right now there is an introductory offer.

It will continue to increase

The number of flights between Malaga and Madrid will increase even more in the coming months. All operators, both public and private, have a certain margin to increase their daily services.

Renfe and Iryo have already reinforced their services at previous times of high demand, such as Easter and the big summer holiday departure dates. For their part, Ouigo executives have stressed their interest in working more in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol, hence their intention to increase them, at least to three daily departures in each direction in the short term... and with double trains.

Currently, the French brand is allocated a maximum of five train paths per day on the southern corridor (comprising Malaga and Seville) but it is feasible to ask national rail infrastructure company Adif for an increase in capacity.