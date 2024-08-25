Princess Leonor parties with friends at Malaga's big summer fair during her visit to Costa del Sol

Juan Soto Malaga Sunday, 25 August 2024, 10:18 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Princess Leonor has made the most of her visit to the Costa del Sol. After being spotted two days ago at a beach bar in Vélez-Málaga, the future queen of Spain went on to party at Malaga's annual summer fair with a group of friends.

According to SUR sources, Leonor the Princess of Asturias, visited the Tití 'caseta' where she arrived with five or six friends and a group of bodyguards. Despite there being a lot of people in the area at the time, there are hardly any images of the visit. However, there have been numerous comments on social media.

The heiress to the Spanish throne has visited Malaga just days before joining the military academy where she is studying. In fact, it seems that she came to the city at the invitation of one of her friends and colleagues at the academy, who is from here.

As SUR reported on Friday, the princess was previously seen in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol. Together with the same group of friends, she dined at the El Saladero beach bar. On that occasion, in an attempt to go unnoticed, she did not take off her black cap during the entire visit.