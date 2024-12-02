Plaza Mayor celebrates Christmas with free festive show and bids farewell to year with record number of shoppers

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 2 December 2024, 13:57

Malaga city's Plaza Mayor retail park expects to close the year with a record number of 17 million visitors, as well as a new free Christmas show for shoppers. The shopping centre is enjoying a good run, where for months it has been at 100% occupancy and many brands interested in opening at the site. In recent months, La Canasta, Luccianos, Koala Bay and Ramen Shifu have opened stores at Plaza Mayor.

To celebrate the end of the year, Plaza Mayor has launched an event, The Enchanted Gardens, which is a show that will offer visitors an audiovisual and interactive tour of the centre's gardens. According to the organisers, it is "a unique, zero-cost experience full of visual games, sound effects and cutting-edge technology that will blow the imagination of young and old alike".

In its second year, the initiative, which was very popular in 2023, can be visited until 15 December, between 7pm and 11pm. The centre will also be offering a Christmas wreath workshop (7 December at 12 noon) and a Christmas flower market (20-23 December, from 10am to 10 pm).

The shopping centre's director, Rafael Perea, last week made his traditional annual balance of activities and pointed out that one of his objectives is to make progress in environmental sustainability. The centre has already started on this, boasting a recycling rate of 95%. Plaza Mayor's energy consumption has also been reduced by 45% in recent years.

New Christmas campaign

Perea said this year's Christmas campaign has the slogan: "Think well, give better gifts". He said he hopes it will raise awareness among customers and visitors about the need to promote responsible consumption and choosing gifts sensibly.

Perea also said future expansion work is currently in the processing phase and is difficult to know the exact timescale for the work. He said he hopes to be able to start the work on the ground during 2026, with an execution period of between 14 and 16 months.

The expansion of the centre, which will gain 7,500 square metres (plus a further 14,000 square metres for McArthurGlen's luxury designer outlet), "is in our best interest", as they are at maximum occupancy and always have new brands enquiring with an interest in locating in the centre, he added.