Passengers greeted to stroke of good luck when they land at Malaga Airport

SUR Malaga Monday, 22 July 2024, 13:05

Passengers touching down at Malaga Airport are now being greeted by a three-metre-tall green frog, 'La Rana de la Suerte', the moment they pass through the arrival gates.

The unusual advertising display, created using 3D printing technology, aims to distribute good fortune among tourists landing in the city.

The 'Lucky Frog', with its bright green skin and sparkling eyes invites passengers to stroke it for good luck. Apparently, caressing the frog before leaving the airport "guarantees a journey full of happy moments and memorable experiences".

The Gran Madrid group of casinos, in collaboration with its Malaga-based subsidiary, Casino Torrequebrada in Benalmádena, decided to share its quirky and fun mascot to promote positivity and joy among airport users.

"We are delighted to welcome travellers with the Lucky Frog," said Blas Estepa, director of Gran Madrid. "We hope that this friendly mascot will bring them moments of joy and luck during their stay in Malaga."

Airport passengers have already taken to the unusual display, sharing photos with the lucky frog on social media and making it a viral sensation.

The choice of the frog as Gran Madrid's lucky mascot was not random. The millenary philosophy of Feng Sui, which governs the spaces of Gran Madrid, attributes the frog to be the safeguard against the misfortunes of destiny, attracting and protecting destiny, attracting and protecting wealth and symbolising the flow of money.

The Gran Madrid group is a pioneer in the casino industry in Spain due to its long history, with more than 40 years in the gaming sector. It has three venues in Spain, Gran Madrid Casino Torrelodones, Gran Madrid Casino Colón and Gran Madrid Casino Torrequebrada. In 2022, the company is embarking on an ambitious path to unify all their centres under the name of Gran Madrid.