Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Passengers greeted to stroke of good luck when they land at Malaga Airport
Travel

Passengers greeted to stroke of good luck when they land at Malaga Airport

The three-metre-tall green frog at the arrivals terminal is already going viral on social media

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 22 July 2024, 13:05

Opciones para compartir

Passengers touching down at Malaga Airport are now being greeted by a three-metre-tall green frog, 'La Rana de la Suerte', the moment they pass through the arrival gates.

The unusual advertising display, created using 3D printing technology, aims to distribute good fortune among tourists landing in the city.

The 'Lucky Frog', with its bright green skin and sparkling eyes invites passengers to stroke it for good luck. Apparently, caressing the frog before leaving the airport "guarantees a journey full of happy moments and memorable experiences".

The Gran Madrid group of casinos, in collaboration with its Malaga-based subsidiary, Casino Torrequebrada in Benalmádena, decided to share its quirky and fun mascot to promote positivity and joy among airport users.

"We are delighted to welcome travellers with the Lucky Frog," said Blas Estepa, director of Gran Madrid. "We hope that this friendly mascot will bring them moments of joy and luck during their stay in Malaga."

Airport passengers have already taken to the unusual display, sharing photos with the lucky frog on social media and making it a viral sensation.

The choice of the frog as Gran Madrid's lucky mascot was not random. The millenary philosophy of Feng Sui, which governs the spaces of Gran Madrid, attributes the frog to be the safeguard against the misfortunes of destiny, attracting and protecting destiny, attracting and protecting wealth and symbolising the flow of money.

The Gran Madrid group is a pioneer in the casino industry in Spain due to its long history, with more than 40 years in the gaming sector. It has three venues in Spain, Gran Madrid Casino Torrelodones, Gran Madrid Casino Colón and Gran Madrid Casino Torrequebrada. In 2022, the company is embarking on an ambitious path to unify all their centres under the name of Gran Madrid.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium selected as 2030 World Cup venue
  2. 2

    Papers from Napoleon's invasion of Malaga turn up at a Costa del Sol flea market
  3. 3 Plans on track for Malaga province's first 'greenway' leisure route
  4. 4 Popular Costa del Sol beach will need another 7,000 cubic metres of sand in one of the darkest periods in its history
  5. 5 English and Spanish bury rivalry to enjoy Take That in Marbella
  6. 6 New Fuengirola memorial does not please all sides
  7. 7 Ernest Hemingway and his crazy birthday party in Malaga
  8. 8

    Supermarket wines
  9. 9 Pia Beck: 'A shining light' in Torremolinos
  10. 10

    A headless body

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad