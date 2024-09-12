Everything you need to know about Malaga's spectacular fashion event, staged on the longest catwalk in Europe

Almudena Nogués Malaga Thursday, 12 September 2024, 09:18 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

With the arrival of September, Malaga meets up with fashion again. A tradition that has been repeated for 13 years now. The two-day event - which this year defies all bad luck with its anniversary number (and opening date) - will take place this weekend: Friday 13 and Saturday 14 in the commercial heart of the city centre. The already emblematic blue carpet will once again dress Calle Larios, the longest catwalk in Europe (350 metres long), on which the latest offerings from outstanding local, national and international designers and fashion firms will be paraded. A highly regarded showcase that will allow all who attend to review the new trends and to show the muscle of an industry that is becoming more and more important in the productive fabric of the province. So that you don't miss anything, here is a quick guide with everything you need to know.

Where and when?

The event takes place in Calle Larios, a privileged open-air setting that makes this event unique in Europe. It is the longest catwalk held on the old continent, on a blue carpet of more than 300 metres long. The fashion shows will be held on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 September from 8pm onwards. On the first day, Malaga, national and international designers will be on show, while the second day will feature the more commercial firms and aspiring new talent under the umbrella of Málaga de Moda.

How to attend as a member of the public

To be able to attend this event, all you have to do is go to the event and occupy one of the many chairs available for the occasion along Calle Larios (from the entrance in front of the Plaza de la Marina to Plaza de la Constitución). Admission is free. The organisers have already distributed tickets to many districts and social and cultural groups in the province, but there are still many free seats along the blue walkway. However, it is advisable to arrive in good time to grab a seat (the event starts at 8pm).

The detailed line-up, by day

On Friday 13 September designer Juan Carlos Armas (b. Tenerife 1963) will open the event. He will do so with his collection Recuerdos, in which each piece tells a story, "each detail reveals a secret that transports us to the memories and people with whom we have lived and who have left their mark and their mastery", said the company. Taking over the blue carpet will be the Malaga haute couturier Jesús Segado, faithful to this event since its inception. On this occasion the designer will review his career with a dozen of some of the most emblematic outfits of his career since 2012.

After Segado comes Btissam Dahane Couture (from Morocco), Antonia García Galiano from Malaga with her ceremonial garments, Kaba Fashion and the Portuguese Jokoth. Then it will be the turn of Hard Rock Café, Romeo Couture (also from Morocco) and the Malaga-based designer Inma de la Riva, who will bring her quirky interpretation of 'Sense and Sensibility' to the catwalk, and Teressa Ninú, who will wear eight, flamenco-inspired, bridal designs that pay tribute to monuments in Malaga province. Closing the first day will be local company Moncho Heredia (a benchmark brand in the design, manufacture and distribution of party, cocktail and dresses for other big events for a quarter of a century), Pepitina Ruiz from Jaen with her 'Art in silk', Lucía Cano and Susana Hidalgo from Malaga, who will receive the 'Golden Pin', a key award at this annual event in recognition of her career.

On Saturday 14 September it will be the turn of emerging designers, some of the main local brands and Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada - a regular at this event. The catwalk will open with a parade of pieces by masters of design from the Museo del Automóvil y la Moda de Málaga and its valuable private collection, which debuts this year on Larios. After them, the Ukrainian designer Vel Yurchenko (with By Vel), the international textile group Bestseller and then the rising talent competition Málaga de Moda Talento y Creatividad 2024 will take up the baton. The line-up will be completed by Malaga-born Julio Enrique Ávila (Ferrucho), Cala, the swimwear firm BananaMoon, Livia Monte-Carlo, the flamenco-style fashion of José Galvañ and the tailoring and ceremony of another of the faithful to the blue carpet: Félix Ramiro. In addition, as a new feature, there will be what is expected to be an emotional parade of women from the Spanish association against cancer (AECC) dressed by Jesús Segado from Malaga.

An opportunity for new talent

In addition, the Diputación de Málaga (Malaga's provincial authority), through its promotional brand Málaga de Moda, will once again give a dozen new talents the opportunity to present their designs. In this year's competition, the following will step onto the impressive blue carpet: Azahara Crisóstomo Medina, Carmen Torres, Florencia Diambri, José Antonio Velázquez, Laura María Álvarez, Leo Bassa, María José Perujo, Raúl Doña Gómez, Rocío González, Rosario García, Samuel Reyes and Sergio Rodríguez.

Cancer patients turned models

Among the great new features of this year's event, ten women from the AECC will parade in this fashion event, dressed by the hand of Jesús Segado from Malaga. They are Feli Gaviero, Raquel Plata, Carmen Cortés, Mari Ángeles Campos, Gema Pérez Recuerda, Marga Muriel Alba, Ramoni Fernández, Laura Jiménez, Ana Belén Rivera and Rachida Bouamama, who will take to the blue carpet on Saturday dressed in haute couture. "You are an example of overcoming adversity, when other cancer patients see you in this fashion show they will be thrilled because the disease does not prevent you from keeping your dreams alive and achieving whatever you set out to be", said the provincial president of the cancer association (AECC Málaga), Joaquín Morales.

'Golden pin' for Susana Hidalgo

The most coveted award of Pasarela Larios, the Alfiler de Oro (golden pin), has been granted this year to the Malaga design studio of Susana Hidalgo. The designer - with an atelier on Calle Larios itself - will collect the award this Friday on the opening day, after presenting her 'Rosa' collection on the catwalk, a tribute to her mother, whose meticulous handmade embroidery is present in most of her garments. "It has been a great joy for me to receive this recognition for my career. My passion for fashion is totally vocational, since I can remember myself among threads and cut-offs for as long as I can remember", she confessed to SUR.

Presentation of the video Diseños con Alma (designs with soul)

As the organisers have announced, during this, the XIII Pasarela Larios Málaga Fashion Week, the video 'Designs with Soul: Malaga craftsmanship' will be presented. "This project highlights the richness and diversity of the craftsmanship of our land, it is a tribute to the dedication, talent and effort of those who keep alive the essence of local craftsmanship", they stated.

New Fashion Talent 2024 Award

Sponsor company Nails Factory, in support of new emerging talent, will present the 'New Fashion Talent 2024' award, which aims to promote and recognise creativity and innovation in fashion. The award ceremony for this will take place on Saturday.

MY Award for the best models

The Pasarela Larios catwalk will host on its first day the fourth edition of the MY Best Model Pasarela Larios Award, which the beauty and aesthetic medicine firm Maribel Yébenes created in 2018 to recognise the talent and know-how of these fashion professionals and which in 2019 was extended to male models. Each award winner will be presented with treatments worth 3,000 euros, which they will be able to enjoy at the MY Málaga boutique centre. During the fashion shows on the first day a professional jury, chaired by MY's director, Myriam Yébenes, along with cultural manager Martín Moniche, designer Ana Vera, journalist Celia Bermejo, fashion designer Beatriz Peñalver and digital creator and fashion and creative consultant Eduardo Valderrama, will decide which models have paraded the best and who best represents the values of naturalness, elegance and personality that also embodies MY's company values.

Thirteenth edition

The Pasarela Larios fashion event started up in 2011 and since then has established itself as an important date to note in the fashion calendar. This year, 2024, it celebrates its thirteenth edition. The event is organised by Nueva Moda Producciones and Malaga city council's department for business and commerce. Last May, both parties signed a collaborative agreement to "promote Spanish fashion and support and promote its designers, as well as promoting fashion made in Malaga." The Unicaja foundation is also participating in this year's event as the main sponsor. With more than 100 accredited journalists and media and a daily audience of more than 15,000 people, last year the event reached an international audience with more than 600,000 hits on social media.