Malaga San Andrés marina project nears breakthrough as Qatari fund weighs partner bids

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Monday, 23 February 2026, 10:42

The long-delayed San Andrés marina project has reached a critical turning point as investors review final proposals to begin construction.

Marina Málaga San, owned by the Qatari fund Al Alfia, is reportedly close to an agreement with a new partner to manage the 54 million euro development in Huelin.

In October last year, SUR reported that Al Alfia was looking for a partner to take over the construction and management of the port extension.

The Qatari fund underwent an internal restructuring process at the end of last year, which led to a segregation of its assets and investments around the world.

Although the investor has not confirmed the names of the potential partners, the best positioned so far has been the union of Ocean Capital Partners (OCP) from Spain and IGY from the US. They are in charge of operations at the mega-yacht marina at the main port in the city.

506 berths are planned in Huelin. Of these, two will be for large yachts of 50 metres in length and five for yachts of up to 30 metres, but the majority (some 400 points) will be for boats under 12 metres

Al Alfia is also the company behind the Torre del Puerto luxury hotel that is to be built on the Levante dock. They are following the same corporate model for the marina initiative.

By studying the proposals of interested partners, Al Alfia confirms its interest to go ahead with this infrastructure.

Deadlines are pressing

The company's restructuring has slowed down decision-making on a number of Al Alfia's international projects, including the port of San Andres. The new committee is reviewing priorities project by project. However, the fact that it has given the green light is as a sign of imminent unblocking.

The concessionary company Marina Málaga San has received a formal letter in which the Port Authority reminds it that the administrative deadlines are approaching and that it must present the definitive project and apply for the building permit to the city council as soon as possible.

Although the Port Authority has confirmed that the investor has been paying all fees, without delays, if work does not start within a reasonable time, Al Alfia could face a possible termination of the concession for non-compliance with the terms of the contract.

Berths and yacht club

The San Andrés marina will be located at the mouth of the Guadalmedina, very close to the new headquarters of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography and the fish market and the future Malaga music auditorium.

The future Huelin marina will require an investment of around 54 million euros and will feature docks with a total capacity for 506 vessels, including two berths for large yachts of up to 50 metres long and five berths for yachts of up to 30 metres. The majority, however - about 400 spots - will be for boats under 12 metres.

The most important civil work will be the widening of the current breakwater that separates the dock from the beaches to create a wide platform for luxury shops, hotels and a nautical club with a restaurant.

There will also be a yacht club, a sailing school, a dry marina for 100 boats, a control tower, a restaurant and an events venue, with spectacular views of the city and the sea. The marina will have a car park with 439 parkings spaces.

The San Andrés marina will be the largest marina for small and medium-sized pleasure craft in Malaga city.