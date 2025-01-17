Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
This is the moment two alleged poachers were arrested after dangerous fishing boat pursuit off Costa del Sol
Crime

This is the moment two alleged poachers were arrested after dangerous fishing boat pursuit off Costa del Sol

After spotting the regional fisheries inspectorate patrol boat, one of the occupants jumped into the sea and tried to escape by swimming away

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 17 January 2025, 11:15

A routine operation to monitor and control the use of illegal fishing gear and the closed seasons for many types of fishing on the Costa del Sol turned into a spectacular chase in El Palo, Malaga that ended with two men being arrested.

It all began when a patrol boat operated by the regional government's fisheries inspection service detected a suspicious vessel off the shore of the east coast of Malaga city. The boat, around three metres long and equipped with an outboard motor, was occupied by two men.

Upon noticing the presence of the patrol boat, the crew members of the boat fled at high speed, which led to a long pursuit along the shore. Back on land, a large number of Local Police officers were activated from Malaga to detain the suspects as soon as they reached shore.

According to sources, the occupants of the boat are said to have endangered themselves and the crew of the official monitoring vessel by the manoeuvres they made in their attempts to escape.

One of the boat's occupants jumped into the water and tried to swim away.

The authorities believe that they fled because they were poachers and apparently took advantage of the chase to dispose of the fishing gear on board the boat.

One of the occupants of the boat jumped into the sea and tried to swim away, but was intercepted by a local police officer waiting on the shore. The second individual then took the boat to a breakwater to prevent the patrol boat from approaching. He was also arrested.

Apparently, the two men were released after being identified by Local Police, who will draw up a report on what happened in order to bring the facts to the attention of the magistrates court and the regional fisheries inspectorate.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga village to be on show at London's Tate Modern
  2. 2 Calls for permanent member of staff at Costa del Sol foreigners' office
  3. 3 Gibraltar steps up fight against international crime
  4. 4 Fuengirola town hall begins comprehensive remodelling of central street
  5. 5 Breakfast forum to explore sustainable housing on Granada province's Costa Tropical
  6. 6 Mercato della Fontanella: a celebration of the quality and diversity of Italian cuisine
  7. 7 Post office service returns to popular inland Malaga town
  8. 8 Ouigo's double-decker, high-speed budget trains bring down Malaga-Madrid rail fares
  9. 9 Security beefed up to prevent vandalism at Alhaurín mirador lift
  10. 10 Horse-drawn carriages carrying tourists around Malaga's sights could soon be a thing of the past

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Juan Cano. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish This is the moment two alleged poachers were arrested after dangerous fishing boat pursuit off Costa del Sol