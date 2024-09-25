Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Low-cost private high-speed train operator Ouigo postpones its highly-anticipated arrival in Malaga
Rail travel

The company still plans to roll out its new services in Andalucía before the Christmas holidays, however there has been a delay in the transfer, delivery and testing of its trains

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 13:24

The private low-cost high-speed train operator Ouigo has delayed putting tickets for its new services to Seville, Malaga and Cordoba in the south of Spain.

The tickets were scheduled to go on sale on Thursday 26 September, however due to a delay in the transfer, delivery and testing of its trains, the company has postponed ticket sales on the routes.

In a statement, the company said the delay was "unavoidable". It did not give a new date for the start of operations, but said it hoped to be able to announce it soon. This is because, in order to operate trains along this 'old' route - the first high-speed line that was built in Spain - the LZB safety system must be installed in its trains, which is costing 40 million euros.

Ouigo said it is still working to reach Andalucía "as soon as possible" and "always before the Christmas holidays", as planned.

