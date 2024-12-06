New 'door-to-door' waste collection system announced for Malaga city's restaurants and bars

Juan Soto Málaga Friday, 6 December 2024, 13:58

Malaga city hall is to implement a new 'door-to-door' organic waste collection system for hospitality and catering businesses in the city centre. The change will be implemented in the coming weeks and business associations have already begun to share information among members ahead of its implementation.

According to the information leaflet, all catering businesses will have an electronic device that they will have to press every time they want to throw away a bag. At that moment, the city's public waste collection and cleaning service Limasam will receive an alert and within 10 to 15 minutes the collection service will be ready to collect the waste at the previously assigned drop-off point.

It appears that Limasam operators will not pass through the doors of the establishments to collect the bags of waste, but that the hoteliers will have to take them to different points around the city. For this purpose, there will be several operators waiting to receive the call.

The new service will operate from Monday to Sunday from 11am to 6pm, so that organic waste will have to be deposited in the underground containers outside these hours, as at present, from 9pm onwards.

The city hall believes that this system will optimise the use of the underground containers, keep the streets of the historic centre cleaner and create safe spaces to reduce the traffic of collection service vehicles.

As SUR understands, the pilot project will start with establishments in the city centre, Soho area and 14 chiringuitos (beach bars) on the Paseo de Poniente promenade. In the first area, the inner perimeter has been defined, bordered by Calles Marqués de Larios, Santa María, Císter, Cortina del Muelle, Molina Lario and Plaza de la Marina.

Approved in October last year

This initiative was approved in October 2023 at a Limasam board meeting, where investments of more than six million euros were approved for the installation of digital containers and the implementation of the new collection system among other things.

With this change in the service, the aim is also to make use of all this waste for such things as the generation of high-quality fertilisers or compost. After this pilot project, it is expected that the 'door-to-door' collection will also be activated for paper, cardboard and glass (which will have a different timetable).

The installation of 1,000 bins in the city with digital locks has been approved, making it possible to identify users and reward or penalise them for the use of the different containers; to restrict use to only authorised persons with their corresponding card; to improve maintenance, or to generate statistics to improve the service.