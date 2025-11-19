New Christmas lights start to take shape ahead of switch-on of Malaga's famous festive spectacle

Juan Soto Malaga Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 13:59 Share

The new Christmas lights on Calle Larios in Malaga are slowly starting to take shape. Workers from the Ximénez Iluminación company have already started to install the illuminated centrepieces with Nativity scenes that will crown the spectacle along the pedestrianised shopping street. The structure features 16 stars, 32 lateral columns and 32 light trails.

Malaga's Christmas lights will be switched on on Friday, 28 November. After three years of the heavenly angels, Calle Larios will transform to host a different show called 'A Nativity of Light'.

The Christmas experience this year will be enhanced with complementary decorations and lights, depicting the Nativity scene, along the streets perpendicular to Calle Larios.

The sound and light show on the central street will take place at 6.30pm, 8.30pm and 10pm almost every day until 5 January.

This year, Malaga's historic centre and other emblematic areas will feature more than 2.7 million LED points using proprietary technology that reduces light pollution by up to 93% and cuts energy consumption by up to 60% compared with traditional systems. The budget for the city centre amounts to 1.5 million euros, the same as last year.

Sources have not yet revealed who will be in charge of switching on the Christmas lights on 28 November, nor the song that will complement the spectacle. Councillor of festivities Teresa Porras has only mentioned that there will be "a special theme" this year.