What are the dates and show times for the magical Christmas light and sound show in Malaga's Calle Larios

'A Nativity of Light' is the name of this year's Christmas light and sound spectacle on Calle Larios in Malaga city centre. For the past two years, locals and visitors could see the 'Heavenly Angels' show, which will be replaced with the inauguration of the new installation on 28 November. It will be played every day until 5 January, with the exception of 24 December and 1 January. As usual, there will be three shows every day: at 6.30pm, 8.30pm and 10pm.

The new spectacle features 16 stars, 32 columns and 32 light trails. The Christmas experience this year will be enhanced with complementary decorations and lights along the streets perpendicular to Calle Larios. The main theme is the Nativity scene, depicted in various locations.

As the city council has announced, the show will include 207 luminous arches, 44 decorated lampposts and 130 grouped motifs, as well as four illuminated facades and 36 floor figures that will add dynamism to pedestrian areas. Four pine trees and three-dimensional structures will also be installed, along with six illuminated signs that will complement the Christmas route. The lighting will be completed with 20,490 garlands and a total of 174 trees of varying sizes placed on squares and roads.

Lighting schedule

The Paseo del Parque will have 14 arches and 36 illuminated trees, while at Plaza de la Marina there will be a seven-metre high fir tree, seven arches and six illuminated trees. On the other hand, the Alameda will once again simulate a forest environment.

The city council has earmarked 1,525,885.07 euros (IVA sales tax included) for this initiative. The lights will be on between 6.30pm and midnight on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesday and Sundays, but it will be extended until 2am on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and the eve of public holidays and until 6am on 25 December and 1 January.

New decorations

All the Christmas lighting in the city centre and other iconic areas has been renewed this year, including the decorative arches. In total, the installation will have 2.7 million LED light points.

Calle San Juan is also renewing its distinctive decorations, dividing the street into three different illuminated areas. The first is the 'Baroque Dream' area, with nine crystal chandeliers hanging like jewels in the air, which according to thecreators "evokes the nostalgia and magic of the festive season". The second area, 'Victorian Nostalgia', will feature 15 handmade Victorian-style wire lamps, along with garlands. The third area, 'Winter Whisper', will have 100 metres of luminous garlands that weave between balconies and lampshades made from moss and lace fabric that will dress the street with an artisanal, enchanting feel.