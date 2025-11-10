Christmas videomapping show projected onto Malaga Cathedral: these are the times and the dates

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 10 November 2025, 16:46 Share

The annual light sound show on Calle Larios is a must-visit at Christmas. But the city centre of Malaga also offers another spectacle, completely free of charge. It's the videomapping show projected on the wall of the Cathedral on Calle Molina Lario.

This year's show is called 'The Fisherman of Dreams', based on a tale featuring characters inspired by Malaga's 'cenacheros' - the vendors of fresh fish who would go with their baskets from place to place. The show includes an introduction, a main story and a 3D finale, which recreates various elements, such as stained-glass windows.

The show can be seen every day, except 24 and 31 December

Produced by Firefly Events and supported by the Bishopric of Malaga, the presentation uses the latest laser projection technology, with custom 2D and 3D graphics to create a large-scale spectacle.

Duration and schedule

The videomapping show lasts between eight and nine minutes. It features 80,000 lumens of projection power and 30,000 watts of sound. Six steel structures are needed to support the elevated equipment. Effects include smoke machines, robotic lighting heads, searchlights and enhanced sub-bass frequencies.

It starts on Saturday, 29 November, and runs until 4 January, with the exception of 24 and 31 December. A show at 7pm, 8.30pm and 10pm is scheduled every night.