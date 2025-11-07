Malaga reveals details of city's new Christmas light and sound show on Calle Larios: this is what it will look like

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 7 November 2025, 13:09 Share

Calle Larios in Malaga will have a new design for its famous Christmas light and music this year. The main commercial artery of the city will replace the angels that have been decorating the street for the last three years with the Nativity scene. The new show, which launches on Friday, 28 November, is called 'Una Natividad de luz' ('A Nativity of Light').

This Friday, councillor for festivities Teresa Porras announced the transformation of Calle Larios, this year's videomapping project on the Cathedral ('The Fisherman of Dreams') and the lighting shows that will take place in different areas of the city.

This year, Malaga's historic centre and other emblematic areas will feature more than 2.7 million LED points using proprietary technology that reduces light pollution by up to 93% and cuts energy consumption by up to 60% compared with traditional systems. The budget for the city centre amounts to 1.5 million euros, the same as last year.

Zoom The new Christmas light and sound show for Calle Larios is revealed. SUR

Porras added that more than 500 streets will be illuminated. She did not say who will be the person to switch on the Christmas lights or the songs that will be played on Calle Larios. What is known is that the sound and light shows will be at 6.30pm, 8.30pm and 10.30pm.

Paseo del Parque will have 14 arches and 36 illuminated trees, while at Plaza de la Marina there will be a seven-metre high fir tree, seven arches and six illuminated trees. On the other hand, the Alameda will once again simulate a forest environment.

Good season for trade and the hospitality industry

During the announcement, Porras was accompanied by representatives of the city's trade and hospitality industries, who highlighted the importance of the festive dates. President of the Mahos hospitality association Javier Frutos said that Calle Larios becomes the main pull for visitors and locals in the final stretch of the year.

President of the association of shopkeepers in the historic centre Rodrigo Bocanegra said that the Christmas period accounts for 30% of the year's consumption. "Commerce will support this campaign with home deliveries so that the people of Malaga can go shopping, see the lighting shows and dine and then receive their purchases at home," he said.