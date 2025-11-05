When will Malaga's famous Christmas light and sound show be switched on this year?

Juan Soto Málaga Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 14:01 Share

Malaga has begun the countdown to the start of Christmas in the city. As every year, the kick-off of the festivities will take place with the now customary sound and light show on Calle Larios. And there is already a date for it: Friday 28 November.

At the moment few details are known about the Christmas show spectaular, although the Cordoban company Ximénez Iluminación has already been wiring up the city for several weeks and even putting up the lights that will shine brightly this month. In some neighbourhoods, such as Cruz de Humilladero, the lights have already been fully installed.

Last year, more than 2.7 million LED lights adorned the streets and squares of Malaga for Christmas, a figure that is expected to be similar to this year. For the past two years, Calle Larios has enjoyed the 'Heavenly Angels' show, made up of 16 four-metre high angels standing on 32 vertical columns.

Along with Black Friday

The inauguration of the lighting will once again coincide with another event that is becoming increasingly important in the city: Black Friday, when the city's main shops will be offering numerous items at reduced prices.

It is already known that the capital of the Costa del Sol will once again have a Christmas show in the La Concepción botanical-historical garden. It will be called 'Alice Christmas' and will also open on 28 November with many new features such as an extended route, characters to accompany visitors and free candy floss for the children.

On the other hand, the 'Lantern Festival' in the Parque del Oeste will not be held again this year. This light show was very much rejected by the local residents and the organisers decided not to stage it again. The park will instead be illuminated with different tree lights.