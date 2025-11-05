Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Christmas angels decorated Calle Larios last year. Marilú Báez
Christmas

When will Malaga's famous Christmas light and sound show be switched on this year?

Apart from the date the illuminations will burst into life, very few details have been released about what form the traditional festive spectacle in the city's main shopping street will take

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Málaga

Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 14:01

Malaga has begun the countdown to the start of Christmas in the city. As every year, the kick-off of the festivities will take place with the now customary sound and light show on Calle Larios. And there is already a date for it: Friday 28 November.

At the moment few details are known about the Christmas show spectaular, although the Cordoban company Ximénez Iluminación has already been wiring up the city for several weeks and even putting up the lights that will shine brightly this month. In some neighbourhoods, such as Cruz de Humilladero, the lights have already been fully installed.

Last year, more than 2.7 million LED lights adorned the streets and squares of Malaga for Christmas, a figure that is expected to be similar to this year. For the past two years, Calle Larios has enjoyed the 'Heavenly Angels' show, made up of 16 four-metre high angels standing on 32 vertical columns.

Along with Black Friday

The inauguration of the lighting will once again coincide with another event that is becoming increasingly important in the city: Black Friday, when the city's main shops will be offering numerous items at reduced prices.

It is already known that the capital of the Costa del Sol will once again have a Christmas show in the La Concepción botanical-historical garden. It will be called 'Alice Christmas' and will also open on 28 November with many new features such as an extended route, characters to accompany visitors and free candy floss for the children.

On the other hand, the 'Lantern Festival' in the Parque del Oeste will not be held again this year. This light show was very much rejected by the local residents and the organisers decided not to stage it again. The park will instead be illuminated with different tree lights.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol residents launch petition against plans for new homes just 40m from protected 16th century watchtower
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall approves rubbish tax amid protests
  3. 3 Excellence and expertise: three Málaga-based companies setting trends in materials and maintenance
  4. 4 Stoppage-time heartbreak as Malaga CF are stunned by incredible late comeback
  5. 5 How Spain's succession tax reforms are protecting family inheritance
  6. 6 Flags to fly at half-mast for death of Admiral Sir Benjamin Bathurst
  7. 7 Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme
  8. 8 Benalmádena takes 'another step forward' with modernisation of its cleaning services
  9. 9 Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November
  10. 10 Granada, dreams you can live

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish When will Malaga's famous Christmas light and sound show be switched on this year?

When will Malaga&#039;s famous Christmas light and sound show be switched on this year?