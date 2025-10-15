'Alice Christmas': the new festive light and sound spectacular at the city's botanical gardens

Almudena Nogués Málaga Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 17:38 Share

Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts... Lewis Carroll's magical universe is coming to Malaga city this Christmas. The historic La Concepción botanical garden is set to be transformed into an authentic Wonderland over the festive period. The popular children's story will be the centrepiece of a new sound and light show 'Alice Christmas' La Navidad Mágica en el Jardín de las Maravillas' which will be open from 28 November to 6 January from 6.30 to 10.30pm and tickets are already on sale.

According to the botanical garden's website, the event promises "an immersive show inspired by the work of Lewis Carroll through nine worlds of light, music and fantasy". Malaga city hall has awarded the company Mundo Management S.A. the authorisation for the installation and operation of the show.

It invites you to rediscover the garden through nine worlds "of light, music and fantasy" according to the organisers.

The organisers explain that each space on the route (which includes everything from an ice lake to a golden heart dome) has been designed to envelop the visitor in "a unique sensory experience that combines art, literature and nature". They add, "The show also seeks to vindicate the heritage and cultural value of La Concepción, fusing its history and botanical richness with a contemporary narrative that celebrates the values of Christmas: love, hope and togetherness."

There will be new attractions to attract visitors from an extended route to the dome/viewpoint to more lighting areas and sculptures and characters that will accompany visitors along the route. They also announce "extensive refreshment areas" and free candyfloss for children under the age of 12.

Zoom This will be the route. SUR

The price varies with discounts on specific days and for certain time slots. The general cost is 15.50 euros for adults and 11.50 euros for children (from three to 12 years old and children under three years old get in free) and 12.70 euros for people with reduced mobility. A group rate of 11.30 euros per person is also available.

In addition, on 1, 9, 15, 22 and 29 December and 6 January there will be 50 per cent off tickets at prices of 8.50 euros for adults, 6.50 euros for children, 8.50 euros for groups and 6.60 euros for people with reduced mobility. Tickets can already be purchased on the ticket sales website www.surentradas.com or by telephone on 958 10 81 81 from Monday to Friday from 9am to 2pm.