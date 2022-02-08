New Netflix thriller 'La chica de nieve’ starts shooting in Malaga The six-episode series is based on the bestseller by Javier Castillo, who hails from the city, and it will be set entirely on the Costa del Sol

The new Netflix series 'La chica de nieve’ began shooting in Malaga on 7 February. The series will be six episodes long and is based on the bestseller by Javier Castillo also from Malaga. It will be set entirely on the Costa del Sol. The thriller will open with a recreation of the Three Kings parade and the abduction of the five-year-old Amaya, who in the novel is known as the character Kiera.

Filming began in the Soho district with actor José Coronado who is playing Eduardo, a veteran journalist and teacher who had the name of Jim Schmoer in the book. Milena Smit plays a young editor who wants to take on the world and investigates the case of missing Amaya. The protagonist will be the only one to keep her name from the novel: Miren. The Templeton family, who endure the drama of losing their daughter, take the surname Martín. Along with Coronado and Smit, actress Aixa Villagrán will play police inspector Millán.

The book’s author Castillo, who worked on the screen adaptation, was on location on Monday for the filming.

Set in Malaga in 2010 - although filming will also take place in part in Madrid - the story recounts the nightmare of the Martín family when little Amaya disappears in the crowd during the Three Kings Parade. The young journalist Miren will get into this story to the bottom with the help of her mentor and her colleague Eduardo.