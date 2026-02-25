Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga mother released after teachers report possible child abuse

Earlier this month, teachers alerted the authorites that an eight-year-old girl had been appearing in school with bruises and scratches for three months

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Wednesday, 25 February 2026, 15:35

A court in Malaga has released the mother of an eight-year-old girl under investigation for child abuse. The release is without precautionary measures, but the investigation continues.

The arrest took place on 12 February, when the school staff took the little girl to a local health centre. They told the police that they had noticed the girl appearing in school with bruises and scratches for around three months.

According to what the girl had told her teachers, the injuries were from random falls and small accidents while playing.

At the health centre, the doctors detected bruises over the girl's left eye and on her left thigh and a superficial wound on her hand.

The health centre activated the protocol for suspected cases of abuse and contacted the mother. Both the police and the mother went to the health centre.

After identifying her and explaining the reasons for the intervention, the police arrested her. The court has released the mother after she gave a statement, but she remains under investigation.

