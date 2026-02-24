Malaga child abuse: police detain mother after teachers report eight-year-old girl's injuries

Juan Cano Málaga Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 11:18 Share

The National Police have arrested a woman in Malaga city, after her eight-year-old daughter's teachers reported that the girl had been appearing in school with various bruises and injuries for three months.

On the morning of 12 February, the school staff called the police to request an investigation into a possible case of domestic child abuse.

A patrol went to the school and interviewed the teachers, who said that the little girl had been going to class with different injuries, bruises and scratches on her face, arms and legs. They had first noticed these injuries about three months prior to the investigation.

The teachers told the police that, when asked about the origin of the injuries, the girl would attribute them to falls and small accidents while playing.

However, on this occasion, they found out that allegedly her mother had hit her with a shoe or a belt, including on the face.

The teachers decided to take the girl to a health centre. The doctors detected bruises over her left eye and on her left thigh and a superficial wound on her hand.

The health centre activated the protocol for suspected cases of abuse and contacted the mother. Both the police and the mother went to the health centre.

After identifying her and explaining the reasons for the intervention, the police arrested her. A friend of the mother's is temporarily taking care of the girl, while the child protection services investigate the case.