UPDATE Malaga crime: minor becomes fourth suspect in promenade knife attack

An underage boy is the fourth person arrested in relation to the stabbing in Malaga's Pedregalejo district, which happened on Sunday night. The 35-year-old victim, who sustained a lung injury, remains in serious condition.

The other three suspects are young men in their 20s. The police located and arrested them in the city centre a few hours after the incident.

According to the investigation so far, the victim and the perpetrators did not know each other. They happened to be in the same bar on the promenade on Sunday night. The events developed so quickly that the victim's friends did not realise that there had been a brawl.

The incident was reported around 11.20pm, when the victim had managed to walk a few metres with the help of a friend, before collapsing on Calle Bolivia. A couple passing by were the first to assist him, before an ambulance took him to hospital.