Malaga knife attack: victim with chest injury in ICU and three arrested

A 35-year-old man remains in intensive care after a serious stabbing in Malaga on Sunday night. The police have so far arrested three suspects and the case remains open.

The emergency services received a call reporting that a man had been stabbed in the Pedregalejo district around 11.30pm. Witnesses reported that a man on Calle Bolivia had a bad chest injury.

According to police sources, an altercation in the nightlife area of the district preceded the incident.

The victim was urgently taken to a hospital in Malaga. According to Málaga Hoy sources, the weapon had punctured his lung.

Rapid police action led to the arrest of three suspects in the early hours of this morning. The homicide group has taken over the investigation.