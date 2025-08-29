Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View of the ME Málaga hotel building, which is now free of scaffolding. Marilú Báez
Tourism

Hotel chain receives a whopping 2,400 applications to fill 170 jobs at five-star ME Málaga

The hotel, which will be managed under the Meliá luxury brand, will open in the city centre on 10 October

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 29 August 2025, 12:32

A few days after opening the recruitment process to fill the 170 jobs offered by the ME Málaga, also known as "Piqué's hotel", the hotel chain has received more than 2,400 applications. "It's amazing," said Meliá Hotel international's director of operations for eastern Andalucía, Rocío Galán.

Galán is surprised by the interest in working at the new five-star hotel, which will open its doors in the city centre on 10 October. It will be managed under the chain's luxury brand, ME. She added that the company had scheduled an open day to recruit staff, but in view of the avalanche of applications they have decided not to hold it "because we have enough" applications to fill the positions.

Galán pointed out that the strong focus on food at the hotel has increased the number of positions to be filled, although the opportunities go beyond catering staff. They also need professionals for the reception and for events.

Some 50 million euros have been invested in the new five-star hotel, which has 128 rooms, of which 105 are doubles, eight are suites and 15 are junior suites. The building has a ground floor and mezzanine, five more floors and a penthouse, which is strategically located in the heart of Calle Victoria Street, next to Plaza de la Merced and with views of the Alcazaba.

On the first floor there will be a convention centre and a gym, while the following four floors contain the rooms. In addition, the penthouse will feature a large heated outdoor infinity pool with solarium, a bar and a restaurant. It will be the fifth five-star hotel in the city and the first of Meliá's ME luxury brand in Malaga.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spanish Court Rules: Non-EU Property Owners Can Deduct Rental Costs in Spain
  2. 2 Community joins forces to raise funds for British and Irish bars destroyed in last weekend's fire in Torremolinos
  3. 3 This is how much you can earn and how to apply for jobs packing mangoes on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Costa del Sol town bids farewell to summer with giant cake for 4,000 people
  5. 5 The curious story of the 18th century ceramic pot bearing the symbol of the three cultures found in Frigiliana
  6. 6 Mijas-based choir and orchestra tunes up for new season
  7. 7 Spanish cancer association to host its summer charity dinner in Benalmádena
  8. 8 The Costa del Sol town that let the tourists eat cake
  9. 9 Enjoy a night of culture by candlelight on eastern Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Pot luck

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Hotel chain receives a whopping 2,400 applications to fill 170 jobs at five-star ME Málaga

Hotel chain receives a whopping 2,400 applications to fill 170 jobs at five-star ME Málaga