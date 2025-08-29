Hotel chain receives a whopping 2,400 applications to fill 170 jobs at five-star ME Málaga

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 29 August 2025, 12:32 Share

A few days after opening the recruitment process to fill the 170 jobs offered by the ME Málaga, also known as "Piqué's hotel", the hotel chain has received more than 2,400 applications. "It's amazing," said Meliá Hotel international's director of operations for eastern Andalucía, Rocío Galán.

Galán is surprised by the interest in working at the new five-star hotel, which will open its doors in the city centre on 10 October. It will be managed under the chain's luxury brand, ME. She added that the company had scheduled an open day to recruit staff, but in view of the avalanche of applications they have decided not to hold it "because we have enough" applications to fill the positions.

Galán pointed out that the strong focus on food at the hotel has increased the number of positions to be filled, although the opportunities go beyond catering staff. They also need professionals for the reception and for events.

Some 50 million euros have been invested in the new five-star hotel, which has 128 rooms, of which 105 are doubles, eight are suites and 15 are junior suites. The building has a ground floor and mezzanine, five more floors and a penthouse, which is strategically located in the heart of Calle Victoria Street, next to Plaza de la Merced and with views of the Alcazaba.

On the first floor there will be a convention centre and a gym, while the following four floors contain the rooms. In addition, the penthouse will feature a large heated outdoor infinity pool with solarium, a bar and a restaurant. It will be the fifth five-star hotel in the city and the first of Meliá's ME luxury brand in Malaga.