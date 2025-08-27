Famous former FC Barcelona footballer's five-star hotel in Malaga that's due to open its doors soon finally reveals its face

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 27 August 2025, 16:44 Share

The ME Málaga, also known as former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué Piqué's hotel, and Meliá's first luxury establishment in the capital of the Costa del Sol, has finally revealed its face. The tarpaulin covering the facade has been removed and the exterior of the building, that will welcome its first guests on 10 October, can now ben seen. This five-star hotel, located on the former site of the Andalucía cinema, in the heart of Calle Victoria and next to the Plaza de la Merced, with views of the Alcazaba, will be the fifth five-star hotel in the city.

The establishment, promoted by Kerad EB, part of an investment group led by former FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, is located in a building with a ground floor and mezzanine, five more floors and a penthouse, with a height of more than 35 metres. The hotel will have 105 double rooms, plus eight suites and 15 junior suites. Meliá CEO Gabriel Escarrer believes that this new establishment will serve to respond to "to the demand of the new experiential luxury traveller".

Escarrer raised to 50 million the investment required for this establishment, which also has a conference centre, a la carte restaurant, a café and a gym. The penthouse area will be home to a large heated outdoor infinity pool with solarium, bar and a restaurant that aspires to become the best rooftop in the city of Malaga. "These spaces will be the epicentre of the hotel's social life and cultural agenda, reflecting the nature of the ME by Meliá brand: a reflection of the latest trends and artistic creations of the local scene," the company said.

In a recent interview with SUR, Escarrer stated that this will not be Meliá's last project in Malaga city and that the company is already analysing other opportunities in the capital of the Costa del Sol. "For me, Malaga is a great city," he said.