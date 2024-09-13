Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

View of the area in Puerto de la Torre where the recycling plant is planned to be built. Marilú Báez
Massive new recycling centre and landfill site planned on outskirts of Malaga
Environment

Massive new recycling centre and landfill site planned on outskirts of Malaga

The size of 40 football pithes, it is expected to handle mainly construction materials plus wood, plastic, metal, clothing, glass and large household appliances

Chus Heredia

Friday, 13 September 2024, 12:32

Opciones para compartir

A massive landfill site and recycling centre, the size of forty football pitches, is planned on the outskirts of Malaga - on three plots in the city's Puerto de la Torre area near the AP-46 motorway.

The facility for non-hazardous waste is expected to give a second life to around 300,000 tonnes per year.

It is expected to handle mainly construction materials plus wood, plastic, metal, clothing, glass and large household appliances.

