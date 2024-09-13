Massive new recycling centre and landfill site planned on outskirts of Malaga

Environment
Chus Heredia
Friday, 13 September 2024, 12:32
A massive landfill site and recycling centre, the size of forty football pitches, is planned on the outskirts of Malaga - on three plots in the city's Puerto de la Torre area near the AP-46 motorway.
The facility for non-hazardous waste is expected to give a second life to around 300,000 tonnes per year.
It is expected to handle mainly construction materials plus wood, plastic, metal, clothing, glass and large household appliances.
