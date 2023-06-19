Man reported for jumping onto runway at Malaga Airport to catch a flight he was running late for The traveller leapt onto the tarmac from the air bridge that gives access to the aircraft after the plane had already moved away

A still from a video captured the moment a man jumped onto the runway at Malaga Airport.

SUR Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A traveller onto the runway of Malaga Airport last week after boarding had closed in a dramatic attempt to catch a flight he was running late for.

The incident went viral on social networks through a video in which the man can be seen jumping off the air bridge that had been used for passengers to access the plane bound for Morocco, and onto the runway, even though the aircraft had already started moving away.

Apparently, the man, who has been reported by the Guardia Civil, went through the boarding gate without permission, and even though the plane was no longer there, he still tried to access the runway anyway.

Aeropuerto de Málaga.



Pero como se les os ocurre dejarlo sin Jamón y vino en el trayecto.



Algunos se creen que pueden campar a sus anchas y hacer cuanto les venga en gana.



No majete no. 🤦🏻‍♂️🫣

🔜🚓 pic.twitter.com/wCowB2zyVY — 👨🏻‍💻 Paco Vivar ( •_•)💬 7️⃣ (@frajpv) June 15, 2023

Despite conversations and warnings from the airport staff, he leapt onto the runway from the air bridge and landed on his back.

According to the Guardia Civil, they acted in accordance with the appropriate protocol, identified the person and reported him for an infringement of the Aviation Safety Act.