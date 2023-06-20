Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man held for assaulting his wife in the middle of a flight to Malaga

Man held for assaulting his wife in the middle of a flight to Malaga

Officers were waiting to arrest the British suspect, 61, when the plane landed; the case is in the hands of the city's gender violence court

Irene Quirante

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 19:57

A British man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife in the middle of a flight to Malaga.

Guardia Civil confirmed the incident after officers arrested the 61-year-old once the aircraft landed at the airport on Monday afternoon (19 June).

The plane's crew apparently alerted the authorities mid-flight of the alleged assault. Officers then went to the airport and waited for the plane to land.

The suspect, according to police, was referred to the court of gender-based violence in Malaga on Tuesday morning.

