Man held for assaulting his wife in the middle of a flight to Malaga

Irene Quirante
Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 19:57
A British man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife in the middle of a flight to Malaga.
Guardia Civil confirmed the incident after officers arrested the 61-year-old once the aircraft landed at the airport on Monday afternoon (19 June).
The plane's crew apparently alerted the authorities mid-flight of the alleged assault. Officers then went to the airport and waited for the plane to land.
The suspect, according to police, was referred to the court of gender-based violence in Malaga on Tuesday morning.
