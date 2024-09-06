Malaga to offer world's first immersive bullfighting experience

Matías Stuber Malaga Friday, 6 September 2024, 09:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Experiencing the world of bullfighting as if you were inside the bullring is set to be possible in Malaga from 2025, once the new project launched by the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, gets under way in the city's La Malagueta bullring.

The immersive bullfighting experience centre was presented on Wednesday 4 September by the president of the Diputación, Francisco Salado, who described the project as "one of the great tourist and cultural attractions of the province".

The presentation of theLa Malagueta immersive bullfighting experience on Wednesday. SUR

The immersive experience will be the first project of its kind in the world. It is based on two premises: the fundamental role of the bullring in the history of the city and the province; as well as the importance of bullfighting as a cultural heritage and its capacity to generate employment and promote sustainable development in the towns and cities.

The Centro de Experiencias Inmersivas de la Tauromaquia (CEIT) will be an avant-garde space designed to immerse visitors in the world of bullfighting through different and impressive interactive and multimedia experiences. "And it also completes, puts the icing on the cake to, the tourist and cultural offer in Malaga province, to which we have already given a good boost with OXO-Museo del Videojuego", said Salado.

Recreation of what will be experienced in La Malagueta from 2025 onwards. SUR

A tour of the centre will last approximately an hour and a half, providing immersive experiences in first person and taking a journey through the general history of bullfighting in an educational and interactive way, with a special focus on the impact of the industry in the Malaga province.

There will be two types of routes, depending on whether or not a bullfighting event is being held in the bullring at the time, and all three floors will be used: the ground floor, the seating area and the grandstand. The centre will have, among other things, 3D projections that recreate historical events and iconic moments in the history of bullfighting. With virtual glasses, visitors will be able to experience what it's like to attend a bullfight in La Malagueta bullring from different points of view.

Visitors will also be able to experience what it's like to be a bullfighter thanks to a virtual reality simulator. There they will be able to learn about the technique and everything involved in bullfighting, from a safe and respectful perspective.

