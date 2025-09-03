Why is Malaga is one of the world's 'Top Three' destinations for digital nomads?

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 3 September 2025, 16:08 Share

The way of life, the climate, the educational offer and the privileged air connectivity make Malaga the third favourite destination in the world for digital nomads. This has been revealed in this year's ranking prepared by international consultancy firm Savills as part of its global analysis programme Impacts, which analyses how social, demographic, environmental and technological changes affect real estate needs around the world.

The report places the capital of the Costa del Sol as the first destination in Europe for those who work remotely and can therefore choose the place they like best.

On a global level, ahead of Malaga are Dubai and Abu Dhabi. However, Malaga surpasses cities like Miami and Lisbon, which come fourth and fifth in the list, respectively, followed by Palma and Barcelona.

The study highlights that Malaga even surpasses Dubai and Abu Dhabi in internet speed and quality of life. It is also ahead of the capital of the UAE in terms of air connectivity, even before the planned expansion of Malaga Airport. In a recent interview with SUR, director of the Costa del Sol airport Pedro Bendala said that thanks to the project, in which Spain's airport operator (Aena) is going to invest 1.5 billion euros to almost double the current surface area of this infrastructure, Malaga will be connected to 200 destinations around the world. This will put it even further ahead on the list.

"Malaga consolidates its attractiveness by a unique combination of Mediterranean lifestyle and open city, good services, educational offer and excellent connectivity"

Director of Savills Andalucía José Félix Pérez-Peña said that "Malaga and its metropolitan area consolidate their attractiveness with a unique combination of Mediterranean lifestyle and open city, good services, educational offer that attracts families and excellent connectivity, both digital and through direct flights to Europe and the US". During this year's high season, Malaga Airport is the fourth airport in Spain with the most air connections, with direct flights to 157 cities in 38 countries around the world. It is second only to Madrid, Barcelona and Palma.

Although Malaga consolidates its leadership for the third consecutive year as the third best destination in the world for digital nomads, the report warns that the landscape is changing and that more and more markets are developing specific strategies to attract the remote work profile. Countries such as Canada and New Zealand have adapted their long-stay visas to allow remote work during the entire period of residence and make up for not having specific digital nomad visas.

Such strategies help other cities and countries advance. New destinations have joined the Savills executive nomad index study this year, including the New Zealand city of Auckland, which is in ninth place; the capital of Japan, Tokyo, which is in 11th place; the Greek city of Crete, in 15th place; the Canadian city of Vancouver, in 18th place; and the German capital, in 28th place.