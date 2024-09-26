Malaga calls for cancellation of another 400 tourist flat licences

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Thursday, 26 September 2024, 12:43 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Malaga continues to send to the Junta de Andalucá lists of registered holiday homes in the capital of the Costa del Sol that must be cancelled as they do not have independent access and supplies from the building in which they are located, as required by an instruction approved by the city's council in June. The latest are in addition to the list of 1,120 holiday rental flats to be cancelled that was sent this summer from the city's urban planning department to the offices of the regional ministry for tourism. This new list has over 400 more licences added, making a total of 1,560 requests for tourist properties to have their licence suspended in line with municipal criteria.

As SUR reported last week, the owners of hundreds of tourist homes in Malaga have begun to receive notifications from the Junta informing them that their properties will be removed from the tourist accommodation register because they do not comply with the aforementioned ruling by Malaga city council to limit this type of accommodation.

From receipt of these notifications, the owners of the flats have ten working days (excluding weekends and public holidays) to present their counter-claims against this measure. These counter-claims will be responded to by the region's tourism ministry after consultation with city hall. However, once the ministry has finally settled on serving the cancellation, the owners will have one month to lodge an appeal with the minister of tourism before possibly resorting to opt to go to court to oppose this action by the ruling bodies.

Following the arrival of the first notifications to cancel licences for tourist flats, the Andalusian association of holiday rental professionals (AVVA-Pro) is receiving hundreds of queries every day at the free legal advice service it has made available to its members to oppose the cancellation supported by Malaga city council. It seems clear that a long legal battle on this matter has only just begun.