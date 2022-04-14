Malaga, the second most Instagrammed city in Spain at Easter Seville tops the list of 15 cities drawn up by the Musement platform, and you'd have to scroll down to eighth place to find somewhere which is not in Andalucía

The return of the Semana Santa processions, the hustle and bustle and the start of the beach season are some of the attractions that have made Malaga the second most Instagrammed city in Spain at this time of year. The Musement platform, which specialises in booking activities, has drawn up a list of the 15 cities that throw themselves wholeheartedly into Easter week, and Seville is at the top, followed by Malaga, which is mentioned 55,098 times on the social media site.

According to Musement, this is mostly due to the scale of the processions and the size of the floats, some of which are so big and heavy that they need more than 200 people to carry them. Some Instagrammers have also recommended being in Malaga for the run-up to Easter, saying that it is also interesting to watch the images being taken from their chapels to the headquarters of the different religious brotherhoods during the week before the processions start.

Because the Easter celebrations in many Andalusian cities are so special and so popular, you have to scroll down to 8th place on the list to find a recommendation outside the region: and that is Madrid, with 12,931 mentions on Instagram, followed by Zamora with 11,057.