Malaga launches its bid to become headquarters of European Customs Authority

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Friday, 5 September 2025, 14:49 Share

Malaga is embarking on a new race to international prominence, after failing to become European Youth Capital and the centre for the Medicines Agency and the 2027 International Expo. The city council has launched the contract to prepare the city's candidacy to be the headquarters of the European Customs Authority - a decentralised body of the EU, the creation of which is scheduled for 2026. During a visit to Malaga in July, first deputy PM and minister of finance María Jesús Montero announced that, at the request of mayor Francisco de la Torre, the central government will present Malaga's project to the European Commission.

Two months later, municipal company Promálaga has put out to tender the contracting of a company to prepare the candidature dossier, with a budget of 102,875 euros and a deadline of nine weeks. The city council is asking for an external support service to "coordinate, generate and supervise" the content of the candidacy that the central government will present to the EU. "Malaga meets the necessary conditions to respond to the demands of the European Customs Authority, offering modern infrastructure, accessibility, an international environment, qualified human capital, technological connectivity and ample air, sea and land transport options for the approximately 250 professionals who will make up the body," say the terms and conditions of this contract.

The candidacy will have to answer some important questions in order to be considered: whether Malaga has a secure space in a building (already built and with the possibility of extensions) to house the headquarters; the space's connectivity to the airport, public transport and hotels; its ability to host events; its distance from the nearest nurseries, international schools and quality health centres; the professional skills of Malaga candidates for possible recruitment; why this venue would be a better geographical option than other existing venues in European countries.

Presentation events

The city council is also requesting the planning of an agenda of events to promote the candidacy, the preparation of which is divided into two phases: a first phase of six weeks for the preparation of the dossier and a second phase of three weeks for the final adaptation of the project, the preparation of complementary documentation and assistance for the presentation to the EU.

The creation of the European Customs Authority is included in the proposal for the new EU customs code. This body, which will start operating in 2026, is part of the core legislation of the customs reform package presented by the European Commission on 17 May 2023.

The EUCA is linked to one of the core elements of this customs reform. It will be responsible for the creation, maintenance and management of a customs data hub - a single electronic system for customs procedures in the EU.

The government, following a request from the city council and in coordination with the Andalusian regional government, will present Malaga's candidacy to the European Commission. Once all the proposals for the hub's headquarters are presented, the European Parliament will vote and choose a city.

The Spanish candidacy highlights the technical and logistical conditions offered by Malaga and the province. The capital of the Costa del Sol, with its extensive fibre optic coverage through 5,000 kilometres cable with different connections to Europe, is one of the most advanced telecommunications infrastructures in the country.