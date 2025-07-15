Malaga launches ambitious campaign to raise 100,000 euros for cancer research

José Antonio Sau Malaga Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 15:57 Compartir

Malaga city hall hosted the presentation of the 'Málaga, unida contra el cáncer' (Malaga, united against cancer) charity campaign on Monday 14 July. The initiative has the support of associations, research centres, public health and other institutions whose aim is to raise 100,000 euros by World Cancer Research Day on 24 September 2026.

The money will be donated to carry out high-impact studies in the province in order to achieve a 70 per cent survival rate in cancer patients by 2030, in line with the strategic objective set by Europe. The aim is to have a direct impact on patients and their families and improve their quality of life, according to Emilio Alba, head of the Medical oncology department at Malaga city's Hospital Clínico Virgen de la Victoria.

The 'Unidos contra el cancer' group is made up of organisations including ASAMMA, Cudeca Foundation, Ronald McDonald Children's Foundation, FMAEC, Olivares Foundation, AECC Malaga, Cesare Scariolo Foundation and AVOI. With the slogan 'Research saves lives. Because Malaga responds', the initiative is supported by the Biomedical Research Institute of Malaga (IBIMA-Plaforma Bionand), La Caixa Foundation, Malaga city hall, the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority, the Junta de Andaucía regional government and the Clinical and Regional University Hospitals.

The scientific vice-director of IBIMA, Javier Márquez, said: "We want every donation to be transformed into days of life, hope and solutions". he went on to say that the campaign represents an unprecedented alliance in Malaga: "Civil society, science and institutions united around a common cause".

The money will be used for a research project that will be selected through an internal call for proposals at the IBIMA's Oncohematology-CIMO Unit. This unit, a national reference, works on the development of new therapeutic strategies for haematological and oncological diseases.

The Junta de Andalucía's spokesperson for health and consumer affairs, Carlos Bautista, explained that more than 2.3 million Andalusians took part in colon screening and called for many more people to be screened. He added that 171,161 people in Malaga have been screened for uterine cancer, 99,965 have attended appointments and 60,000 have had mammograms in the last year. 657,890 vaccinations for the human papilloma virus have been given, "we are vaccinating boys and girls over the age of 12 with an 80 per cent vaccination rate," he said.

Mayor of Malaga city, Francisco de la Torre, said that in addition to IBIMA, Malaga has the Centre for Research and Advanced Cancer Therapies Foundation (CITAC), headed by Emilio Alba. He highlighted that the increase in the survival rate in these diseases has risen from 40% to 55% in the last 15 years. He also announced that the city hall is going to put in 10,000 euros, which, incidentally, has also confirmed the director of the Business Area of Caixabank, Luis Felipe Siles.

The vice-president of the Diputación de Málaga, Toñi Ledesma, pointed out that there is "no greater commitment than saving lives", while the president of the Malaga Foundation for Cancer Care (FMAEC), José Aldecoa, stressed that the unanimous support for the campaign will enable it to reach many people in Malaga.

The planned projects include the activation of the donation platform and online payment gateways bit.ly/Malagaunidacontraelcancer, by sending a Bizum to the code 12299 or via www.caixabank.es/malagaunidoscontraelcancer, educational, cultural and sports campaigns in schools, neighbourhoods and shops and the mobilisation of citizens on social networks with the hashtag #RegalaVida (GiveLife).

The campaign also includes an emotional and communicative dimension designed to inspire, excite and mobilise: testimonial videos, viral graphic materials, solidarity challenges and a strong presence in traditional and digital media.