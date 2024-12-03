Malaga celebrates 400 years of ties with Denmark

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 17:07

Michael Braad, Danish ambassador to Spain was joined by mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre and councillor for external affairs, Mar Torre, to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Danish consulate in Malaga, Seville, Cadiz and Huelva on Friday 29 November.

The event, which took place at Malaga city hall, brought together mayors from across the province, regional representatives and business leaders from both countries to mark the milestone. In his speech, mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre highlighted the importance of the "historical link between Denmark and Malaga as well as the whole of Andalucía".

Zoom Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre. SUR

The Danish consulate, which is the oldest documented in Spain, symbolises the beginning of commercial and cultural relations that began in the 17th century and which today looks to the future in which Andalucía plays a fundamental role for Danish companies in Spain.

During his speech Michael Braad highlighted the impact that 400 years of bilateral relations have had on the economic and cultural sphere and how the relationship between Denmark and Malaga is a living example of how diplomacy and trade can create ties that last for centuries.

"Since the establishment of our consulate, our nations have shared much more than trade routes; we have shared values, cooperation and friendship. Malaga has been, and continues to be, a gateway for Denmark in southern Spain, a place where cultural and economic exchanges have been mutually enriching," he said.

The ambassador went on to say, "Malaga is an ideal place not only to strengthen existing ties, but also to establish new alliances. More and more Danish companies see southern Spain as an attractive environment in which to invest, innovate and prosper. I am convinced that the combination of talent, resources and shared vision will make this cooperation grow even more in the coming years."

Zoom Mayors, regional representatives and business leaders from Spain and Denmark attended the event SUR

The event provided the setting for the presentation of the book 'De mercaderes a diplomáticos: 400 años de relaciones consulares entre Dinamarca y Andalucía' (From merchants to diplomats: 400 years of consular relations between Denmark and Andalucía).

Written by Susan Kristen, the book describes the most important milestones in four centuries of history, from the time the first Danish merchants arrived in Andalucía to the current consulate, which serves the largest community of Danes living abroad.

There are more than 10,000 Danes resident in Malaga province and in 2022 more than 1.3 million Danish people visited Spain, a remarkable figure for a country of 5.8 million inhabitants.