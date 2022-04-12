Malaga Airport was used by 87% as many passengers in March as in the same month before the pandemic The Aena airport authority says the number of flights was similar, with a difference of only 1.1 per cent compared with March 2019

Month by month, Malaga airport is recoving from the pandemic. Figures just published by the Aena airport authority show that in March there were almost the same number of flights as before the pandemic (99%), with 9,677 aircraft landing and taking off. In terms of passenger numbers, these were 87% of the 2019 figure at 1,178,907.

Aena’s data also shows that the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport had the highest number of passengers last month (3,557,755), which was 27.5% lower than in March 2019. Next was Josep Tarradellas Barclona-El Prat, with 2,701,372 passengers, 31.9% lower than before the pandemic.

Palma de Mallorca handled 1,098,167 passengers in March, which was 15.6% lower, and Gran Canaria 1,057,098, a difference of 18.9% compared with the same month in 2019.

In fact, airports in the Aena network ended March with a total passenger number of 15,587,273, which was 78.1 per cent of the figure three years previously.

First quarter

In the first quarter of this year, 2.7 million passengers used Malaga airport, which was 19.7 per cent less than in the first three months of 2019. There were, however, more flights: 95% of those during the first quarter three years ago.

Aena says that in the first quarter its airports recovered 71.8 per cent of the passenger traffic compared with the same period in 2019. Altogether they handled 37,898,456 passengers, and there were 414,341 aircraft movements, which was 15.6% down on 2019 but 107.9% more than last year.