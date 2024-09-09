Malaga is among the 'top ten' cheapest places in Spain for long-term airport car parking claim

C. V. Malaga Monday, 9 September 2024, 13:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The cost of leaving your car parked at the airport during your trip is often overlooked. But in the end, everything adds up and makes your journey more expensive. Long-term car parking at Malaga Airport is the eighth cheapest in Spain to leave your vehicle while you're away, with an average daily cost of 8.28 euros, new figures show.

Barcelona and Tenerife South airports are also among the ten cheapest airports in Spain, with average daily prices of 8.37 and 10.23 euros, respectively.

The data was released by booking platform Parkvia who said that passengers are increasingly interested in researching how much it will cost them to leave their car at the airport before taking a flight. The company revealed that searches for “airport parking” have increased by 84% in the last twelve months in Spain.

The Parkvia report, in addition to collecting information on current prices, forecast how prices will evolve between now and 2026. According to the forecast, Malaga Airport would no longer be the eighth cheapest airport in Spain for parking, but the ninth. The Costa del Sol airport car park will be the second-placed one where prices will rise the most - at least among the ten cheapest in Spain at present, according to the predictions.

The increase from the current 8.28 euros per day to 10.08 euros per day in 2026 shows a 21.7% increase, a rise that will only be surpassed by Zaragoza, where the current 3.33 euros per day could rise to 4.95 euros in 2026.

This change in the prices of the Zaragoza car park will mean it will no longer be the cheapest in Spain - it will instead be Palma de Mallorca, where a 9.8% increase will bring its daily price to 4.48 euros. Seville airport parking, which is expected to rise by more than 9%, will be the third cheapest in the country, with an average daily price of 5.26 euros.

The only one where the price is expected to fall is Alicante (-9%, to 5.81 euros), while Madrid is expected to remain unchanged.