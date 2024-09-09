Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Malaga Airport. Migue Fernández
Malaga is among the &#039;top ten&#039; cheapest places in Spain for long-term airport car parking claim
Travel

Malaga is among the 'top ten' cheapest places in Spain for long-term airport car parking claim

The daily cost of parking your vehicle at the gateway to the Costa del Sol is 8.28 euros, according to the online booking platform Parkvia

C. V.

Malaga

Monday, 9 September 2024, 13:01

Opciones para compartir

The cost of leaving your car parked at the airport during your trip is often overlooked. But in the end, everything adds up and makes your journey more expensive. Long-term car parking at Malaga Airport is the eighth cheapest in Spain to leave your vehicle while you're away, with an average daily cost of 8.28 euros, new figures show.

Barcelona and Tenerife South airports are also among the ten cheapest airports in Spain, with average daily prices of 8.37 and 10.23 euros, respectively.

The data was released by booking platform Parkvia who said that passengers are increasingly interested in researching how much it will cost them to leave their car at the airport before taking a flight. The company revealed that searches for “airport parking” have increased by 84% in the last twelve months in Spain.

The Parkvia report, in addition to collecting information on current prices, forecast how prices will evolve between now and 2026. According to the forecast, Malaga Airport would no longer be the eighth cheapest airport in Spain for parking, but the ninth. The Costa del Sol airport car park will be the second-placed one where prices will rise the most - at least among the ten cheapest in Spain at present, according to the predictions.

The increase from the current 8.28 euros per day to 10.08 euros per day in 2026 shows a 21.7% increase, a rise that will only be surpassed by Zaragoza, where the current 3.33 euros per day could rise to 4.95 euros in 2026.

This change in the prices of the Zaragoza car park will mean it will no longer be the cheapest in Spain - it will instead be Palma de Mallorca, where a 9.8% increase will bring its daily price to 4.48 euros. Seville airport parking, which is expected to rise by more than 9%, will be the third cheapest in the country, with an average daily price of 5.26 euros.

The only one where the price is expected to fall is Alicante (-9%, to 5.81 euros), while Madrid is expected to remain unchanged.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1

    Are people really going to Mercadona supermarket stores in Spain to pull?
  2. 2 This is the programme for the Costa del Sol's 2024 International Torre del Mar Air Show
  3. 3 Joe Strummer: A punk rocker's haven in Lorca's city
  4. 4 Michelin-starred restaurant chef opens fish festival in home town on the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 British formation aerobatic team promise to 'surprise' the crowd at Costa del Sol air show
  6. 6 Woman arrested in Marbella over drugs hidden inside Buddha statues
  7. 7 Costa del Sol is Mr England's happy place
  8. 8 Buying a property in Spain: in your own name or through a company?
  9. 9 More than 3,000 bathers have used one of the beach areas for those with limited mobility in Fuengirola so far this year
  10. 10 Digital Art Day comes to Malaga: creating artistic masterpieces using modern techniques

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad