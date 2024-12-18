Malaga Airport launches 'Operation Christmas' to handle a thousand more flights than last year

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 21:31

Malaga Airport is going to close a record-breaking year for passenger numbers with a big challenge: the Christmas holiday campaign in which the airlines have scheduled a thousand more flights than in the same period last year. Airport operator Aena figures show that from Friday 20 December until 7 January 2025, a total of 7,484 landing and take-off operations will take place on the runways of the Costa del Sol. The figure contrasts with the 6,448 recorded in 2023, considered until now the best year in the more than one hundred years of history of this infrastructure.

Aena points out that of these 19 days, a dozen of them are expected to have more than 400 flights a day, with the peak on 27 January, which is considered the busiest day with 458 aircraft movements. This is followed in intensity by Sunday 5 January, with 434 flight operations. On the other hand, the day on which the fewest landings and take-offs are planned is Christmas Day, with only 207 aircraft movements to be managed by the Malaga control tower.

The promotion of international tourism is key to the boom. In fact, of the total almost 5,800 flights depart from or fly to airports outside Spain's borders.

The data confirms that every year the number of people who take advantage of the Christmas season to travel increases. Currently, the 48 airlines that operate at Malaga Airport connect the Costa del Sol with 128 cities or major towns around the world.

And the data also confirms the high point of Malaga Airport which one month before the end of the year surpassed the historical passenger record reached in 2023. The momentum registered in November, with an increase in passengers of 9.4% to 1.6 million, has allowed this infrastructure to reach 23 million users for the first time and exceed this milestone figure to reach 23,349,816 million passengers, according to Aena. This is an accumulated growth in the first eleven months of the year of 11.8% compared to the same period last year and 25% more than five years ago. Between January and November, the Costa del Sol airport has gained one million passengers compared to the figure with which it closed 2023. In these eleven months, the control tower has managed 162,993 landings and take-offs, some 8.4% more.