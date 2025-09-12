Malaga Airport keeps breaking records with its best August ever

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 12 September 2025, 16:53 Share

Malaga Airport continues to set records, month after month, with no end in sight. The airport's terminals have just closed their best August ever, handling more than 2.8 million passengers and nearly 19,300 flights during the main holiday month, meaning an 8% growth.

Statistics from the airport operator Aena, which serves all major airports in Spain, highlight the strength of international connections to and from the Costa del Sol, which saw nearly 2.4 million fliers pass through, while domestic connections moved nearly half a million more passengers.

18 million passengers have used Malaga Airport between January and August this year.

In the first eight months of 2025, more than 18 million passengers and 126,534 landings and take-offs have been recorded at Malaga Airport. Therefore, if this growth is maintained in the final stretch of the year, the figure will be around 27 million passengers, well above the 25 million of the previous year.

The airport's facilities are like a city in themselves. On average, more than 92,000 people passed through the terminals daily in August. Aena draws attention to the significant upturn in domestic traffic, with 482,355 passengers flying between Spanish cities (almost 14% more than in the same period last year), while 2,377,756 passengers opted for overseas connections (up 7%).

Fastest growing connections

In terms of international traffic, the markets with the greatest demand in absolute terms were, once again, the United Kingdom (698,456), followed by Germany (213,215), France (168,392), The Netherlands (159,961), Italy (140,884), Belgium (101,696), Poland (86,584) and Morocco (83,404).

126,534 landing and take-off operations have been handled so far in 2025.

On the other hand, by growth rate, the largest percentage increases were for flights to the United Arab Emirates (up 81.4%), Hungary (+34.2%), Poland (+30.5%), Canada (+20.3%) and Morocco (+20.5%).

In terms of flight operations, Malaga Airport also achieved record figures with 19,286 flights in August, of which 19,036 were with commercial airlines and 250 were business aviation (private jets), another area of considerable growth.

Traffic development

With these good results so far, 2025 is on track to mark a new milestone in the aeronautical history of the Costa del Sol. In these eight months from January to August, Malaga Airport has already handled 18,123,696 passengers, which represents an increase of 7.8%. Therefore, if this average increase were applied to the rest of 2024, the result is almost two million more passengers, meaning that 2025 could reach 27 million users.

27 million passengers could have passed through these facilities by the end of the year, provided that the current rate of growth, which is close to 8%, is maintained.

This figure would already be very close to the maximum threshold for which this airport was redesigned just over a decade ago: 30 million users. That is why Aena has already launched projects for its future expansion over the next decade, which will give it a capacity of more than 36 million passengers, especially on days and at times of maximum saturation.

So far this year, Aena's airports network has handled more than three million flights landing in or taking off from Spain (up 5.5% over January-August last year). Over these same eight months, 126,534 flights operated at Malaga Airport, of which 124,345 were with commercial airlines (up 7.9%) and 2,189 were private (also up 7.9%).