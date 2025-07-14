Malaga Airport closes best June in its history with an average of 601 flights per day

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 14 July 2025, 15:33 Compartir

Malaga Airport has added another record month to its portfolio. Not only did June 2025 surpass the previous record for this month but it also closed the first half of the year with the highest number of passengers in the January-June period since the facility opened 106 years ago.

June closed the first half of 2025 with 12,394,682 passengers, which is one million more than in the same period in 2024. A total of 87,434 aircraft landed and took off in the same period, an 8.2% increase, consolidating the Costa del Sol airport as the fourth most important in the country and the fastest growing of the four major airports.

Activity in June was frenetic. The control tower had to coordinate a daily average of 601 operations, which shows the dynamism of the facilities. More than 2.6 million passengers transited through Malaga Airport in June, an increase of 8.2%.

The figures from January to June 2024 were already unprecedented, having exceeded 11 million passengers for the first time ever. The upward trend can be attributed to both the domestic and the international markets.

June 2024 was the finishing touch to a six-month period throughout which records were continuously broken. The intense activity led to the month becoming the one with the most passengers in Malaga Airport's history, overtaking July 2023, despite the record number of operations at the time not being reached.

According to Spanish airport operator Aena, last month was the best June in history both in the network as a whole and at 20 airports. In addition, it was the month with the most aircraft movements in the network and at 15 airports.

Nationally, Aena closed June 2025 with 35,758,181 passengers, 3.8% more than in the same month in 2024; 300,606 aircraft movements; and 119,475 tonnes of cargo transported.