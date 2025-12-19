Malaga Airport averages 44 more flights per day this Christmas compared to last year

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 19 December 2025, 12:17 Share

Following a record year for Malaga Airport, landing and take-off operations this Christmas (from 19 December to 7 January) will exceed last year's figures. Spain's airport operator Aena has reported that there will be an average of 44 more flights per day than at the same time last year. Family get-togethers and trips to discover new ways of experiencing the Christmas season will increase to 8,051 the number of operations planned at the airport during this period - 872 more flights than last Christmas.

This Friday, 19 December, will be the busiest day at Malaga Airport's terminals and runways, with 448 flights scheduled, followed by 27 December with 444. In contrast, the quietest day of the period will be Christmas Day itself, 25 December, when only 216 air movements are scheduled.

Of the 8,051 flights, some 6,232 depart from or arrive at airports outside Spain. The remaining 1,819 are flights with domestic connections.

With these operations, Malaga consolidates itself as the main airport in Andalucía during the Christmas season. Far behind is Seville, with 3,680 flights, followed by Granada (564), Almeria (306) and Jerez (222).

Malaga Airport is, in general, expecting an unprecedented winter in terms of connections and air capacity. Until the end of March, it will be connected with 135 destinations, seven more than in the same period last year (118 cities in 34 countries).

In addition, the 42 airlines that will operate these flights have enhanced their commitment to the Costa del Sol in the middle of the low season. So much so that it is the first time that the figure of ten million seats has been reached at Malaga Airport, compared to 9.7 million last year. Aena has announced that the airlines have programmed a total of 10.3 million seats for this winter, 6.1% more than in 2024 and the largest increase among major airports.

During this winter season and until March, 58,200 flights, to or from the 274 available routes, will land on the airport's runways, 5.4% more than last year (14 more). Of this total, 182 will connect Malaga with Europe, with 6.3% more seats to eight million and 5.7% more scheduled movements with the Old Continent than at the same time last year, reaching 42,562.