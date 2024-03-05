Junta to provide 'maximum protection' to Malaga's newly discovered La Araña cave for its high geological value

Regina Sotorrío Malaga Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 18:17 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía intends to protect the Cave of the Stegamites (La Cueva de las Estegamitas), in the area of the La Araña quarry, on the eastern edge of Malaga city. This features rare stegamites which are formed in black calcite and appear as ridges along a cave floor. They are only found elsewhere in caves in Australia, Puerto Rico, and Slovakia. The Malaga cave was discovered by chance in 2021 when a cavity opened up after one of the quarry's blasting operations.

Following SUR's sight of the conclusions of the report commissioned by experts from the University of Granada, the department of Sustainability and Environment of the Andalusian regional government has confirmed its intention to provide the "maximum protection to the geological value of the cave".

However, the Junta has clarified that a final study is still pending. This is a report from the Mines department commissioned from another Spanish university, which it has not yet received. Depending on what this work concludes (whether or not the site is accessible, whether it can be used for tourism, etc.), the protection status and formula will be more clearly defined.

What already seems clear is that the cave will be preserved due to its high geological value. It remains to be determined how this is to be done, to determine the protection zone, and to analyse its compatibility with the normal operation of the Araña quarry in which it is located.

La Araña cement works, which has halted all activity in the area around the cave, has declined to comment on the matter. However, the company has always been willing to collaborate with the investigations, facilitating the work of the experts in the area. This was reflected by the University of Granada's own team, who expressly thanked Sociedad Financiera y Minera Sur for the help they received at their facilities.