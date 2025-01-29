Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Aircraft from the British company's fleet. SUR
Jet2.com to link UK city with new route to Malaga Airport this summer
Jet2.com to link UK city with new route to Malaga Airport this summer

The British airline reinforces its commitment to the Costa del Sol with a new offer of 415,000 seats during the coming high season

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Málaga

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 13:09

Jet2.com, the fifth largest airline by passenger volume at Malaga Airport and the third for passenger traffic with the UK, will expand its operations to the south of Spain this summer. The British company has announced that it will put 415,000 seats on the market for the next high season, which means adding 20,000 more bookings to and from the Costa del Sol.

A new route to and from Liverpool John Lennon Airport will start operating from 4 March. "The increase in capacity will be due, in part, to the opening of this new connection," said Jet2.com representatives. This summer, the airline will offer direct flights to Malaga Airport from eleven of its thirteen UK bases, reaching a peak of 72 weekly flights during the season.

With this decision, Jet2.com highlights its commitment to Malaga Airport - the fourth most active for the airline out of the 14 Spanish facilities where it operates. The company also operates in Alicante, Almeria, Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Jerez, Ibiza, Girona, Lanzarote, Menorca, Palma, Reus, and Tenerife South.

