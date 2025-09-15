More than 2,000 people protest in Malaga about crisis in Gaza: 'It is not a war, it is genocide'

Nuria Triguero Malaga Monday, 15 September 2025, 10:35 Share

It's been almost two years since Israel began its military offensive against Gaza and numerous protests have been held in Malaga and across Spain against the alleged massacre being suffered by the people of this battered corner of the planet. It would be understandable if 'protest fatigue' were to take its toll on those sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, but Sunday saw more than 2,000 Malaga province residents take to the streets to demand an end to Israel's "genocide", demonstrating that their indignation and commitment are more alive than ever.

"Measures, not words" was the demand of the massive demonstration that marched for two hours through the city centre under a dense shroud of 'taró' sea mist that mitigated the midday heat. These measures include "a royal decree law that immediately imposes a full arms embargo on Israel, to be backdated on all signed contracts", the "severance of all types of relations with the Israeli state: diplomatic, commercial, business and sports" and effective protection for the Freedom Flotilla sailing the Mediterranean in an attempt to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza. These were the words of spokespersons for the demonstration at the end of the march in Plaza de la Constitución.

The same spokespersons admitted in their manifesto that Spain's central government "has begun to take measures to put pressure on Israel", but they are "absolutely insufficient". "Israel is increasingly isolated, but there are still ties of complicity that sustain its impunity in this massacre. Civil society must push harder for more sanctions, which are the only thing that works," they argued.

Toni Valero, the coordinator of left-wing party IU Andalucía and a member of Congress, expressed similar views. He was one of the few elected politicians participating in this march that was attended by numerous social groups and organisations from Malaga. "Andalusian society is against the Palestinian genocide and wants the governing bodies to take steps to put pressure on the Israeli government. Today, we demand that the coalition government, which until now has placed Spain on the defensive against Israel, take further steps and sever all economic and diplomatic relations with Israel," he stated. He then directed his criticism toward the Andalusian government, which has so far said nothing at all on the matter. "We find the president's complicit silence to be outrageous. He should condemn the genocide. The regional government cannot continue sponsoring Israeli companies and investment funds that operate in the occupied Palestinian territories and yet continue to do business in Andalucía," he stated.

The horror of the bombs, gunfire and famine, broadcast live every day from the Gaza Strip, has mobilised many people from Malaga to support Gaza. This Sunday, around noon, the demonstrators lining the streets of the city centre included people from all walks of life: families with children, pensioners and groups of young people. There were also many immigrants from Muslim countries who feel a special empathy with the Palestinian people. Like Abdul, from Morocco, who attended the protest with several members of the Asimás homeless shelter, part of the Asimás NGO. With the few words of Spanish he knows, he declared that he wanted "freedom for the people of Palestine". He was accompanied by Claudia, who works as a technician at the shelter and said: "Many of our members are from Arab or North African countries and have a historical sympathy for the Palestinian cause but, in reality, anyone should be movedby this, because genocide is not justifiable in any war." Another demonstrator, Carmen, agreed with Claudia from her wheelchair: "I watch the TV and my heart is just crying out at the atrocities being committed. So I come to every demonstration, we must support in any way we can."

Flags, banners and... watermelons

The demonstration began just after 12.20pm in Plaza de la Marina, then marched along Calle Manuel Agustín Heredia, Alameda de Colón, Alameda Principal and Calle Larios, culminating at 2pm in Plaza de la Constitución. Slogans such as "It's not a war, it's genocide", "Gaza resists, Palestine exists", "Israel murders, Europe sponsors", "Where are they, sanctions against Israel are nowhere to be seen" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will win" enlivened the march. Flags and banners waved the colours of green, white, black and red and some protesters covered their heads or shoulders with the distinctive Palestinian scarves. There were also watermelons, lots of watermelons: on T-shirts, scarves, badges, banners and even a baby's onesie. This fruit has been a symbol of the Palestinian cause ever since Israel banned Palestinians from wearing national symbols in the occupied territories after the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. This fruit shares the same colours as their flag, so the Palestinians began carrying watermelon slices in their protest marches.