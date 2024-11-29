Capture the magic of Malaga's botanical garden this Christmas

Juan Soto Málaga Friday, 29 November 2024, 14:49 | Updated 15:21h.

The 'lighthouse of illusion' guides visitors through the magical worlds of Malaga's La Concepción botanic garden this Christmas. There, the Queen of the Elves is in charge of the keys that open the door to 'Illusion', a magical world that can only be accessed by "those who believe in the magic of Christmas" and where dreams and fantasy are intertwined.

'Illusion' is inhabited by elves and all kinds of characters who help Father Christmas in his mission to deliver happiness and presents all over the world. Once again this year, the monumental garden has become the setting for a Christmas story full of magic.

The journey takes visitors through seven worlds that extend over more than two kilometres. 150 light figures, two video mapping shows, more than 1,200 spotlights and 500 sound points have been installed along the route. The staging has been carried out under the artistic and creative direction of Alberto Díaz de la Quintana and the music has been specially created by Alberto Miras.

Polar Express station

Lights guide visitors up to the garden's viewpoint with characters that interact with them throughout the experience. In total, more than a hundred people have been involved in one way or another in the show, including technicians, security and administration.

After a welcome from the Queen of the Elves, the journey continues to the Polar Express station, where visitors can interact with the train driver. Then it's on to the Grinch's lair, undoubtedly one of the most spectacular parts of the journey as it runs through the middle of the bamboo forest.

The elves' magical forest leads to Father Christmas' mansion, located in the palace-house where a lightshow is projected onto the façade of the building and there's even a photo opportunity in Father Christmas' huge sleigh.

Opening times

At the end of the route is the forest of chimneys, where Father Christmas practices before the big night and the lighthouse of illusion, located on the viewpoint, which is also home to a nativity scene. Before this last climb, a refreshment and rest area has been set up and elf clouds (candyfloss) are handed out to children.

The tour takes around an hour and a half and throughout the visit visitors can enjoy theatrical and visual displays. Elves and information panels guide visitors around the route.

'Ilusión' is open from Friday 29 November until Monday 6 January (except 24 and 31 December), between 6.30pm and 9.30pm. Ticket prices range from 11.50 to 15.50 euros, although there will also be some dates when they are half price.