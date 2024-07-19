Authorities shake on deal for world-leading tech centre in Malaga

Cristina Vallejo Friday, 19 July 2024, 15:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A world-leading centre for research into next-generation microchips and semiconductors is a step closer to its opening in Malaga. Public authorities signed off on the deal this week on who will do what towards helping it set up and move in.

Last year the Spanish government announced that IMEC, the Inter-University Microelectronics Centre, (a world-leading, independent, nanoelectronics research and development hub from Belgium), would be coming to Malaga city.

The centre will support sectors of the economy such as the automotive industry, healthcare and artificial intelligence. Its estimated cost will be 115 million euros and 450 skilled workers will be employed.

On Tuesday, national government, the Junta de Andalucia regional government and Malaga city hall showed a display of unity and cooperation when a formal agreement was signed in the city.

In attendance for the government was minister of digital transformation José Luis Escrivá, for Andalucía, Junta president, Juanma Moreno, and for Malaga, mayor Francisco de la Torre.

Divide up responsibilities

All three congratulated each other on the partnership they have been involved in and that the governing bodies they represent will have to continue to develop with IMEC itself. It has chosen Malaga as its second base after the first in Belgium.

Together with the minister of science,innovation and universities, Diana Morant, who joined them by conference call, the three signed the agreement to go ahead with the creation of the IMEC centre and also to divide up responsibility so the project becomes a reality.

National government will be responsible for the construction of the building with European funds. The design of the building, as revealed by Minister Escrivá, will begin at the end of the summer, in collaboration with IMEC itself from their Belgian headquarters in Leuven.

The Junta de Andalucía is responsible for several elements: the transfer of the land, located in Malaga’s TechPark; the purchase of some scientific equipment (same as for central government); and the smoothing of certain bureaucratic processes.

Streamlining of procedures also applies to Malaga council that, in the words of its mayor, spoke of possible tax relief to facilitate the start-up and running of the centre.

Beyond these general points no investment figures were given, nor were there any details of the timetable for project execution, nor when the centre is expected to be up and running. These are unknowns that linger and which the press had no opportunity to ask about in a meeting where the main story was agreement between the three authorities.

“This is a unique project in Spain. It is a leading-edge facility on the boundaries of tech knowledge,” said the minister.