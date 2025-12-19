Free parking for electric cars in Malaga's blue zones is over: now drivers will pay like everyone else

Chus Heredia Malaga Friday, 19 December 2025, 09:53 Share

The benefits linked to electric cars in Malaga city's blue zone are coming to an end. Until now, electric vehicles (EVs) could renew their parking permits annually via a form to park for free in the SARE (the city's regulated parking area). The changes are included in the new municipal by-law and have been announced by Malaga city council via Smassa, its municipal company for parking and related services.

The new regulations, which come into effect on 1 January, will treat cars with a blue 'clean' emissions sticker the same as all other vehicles needing to park in these parts of the city. So, what are the rates for next year? Parking remains at one euro per hour (one euro per week for residents, who receive a 98% discount), the half-hour rate increases from 0.30 to 0.50 cents and early payment of fines for exceeding the time limit will also be more expensive. In the latter case, the fee will go up from 3.80 to five euros. The maximum time limit (150 minutes) will also go up to 2.50 euros. The difference in price will be 0.05 or 0.01 depending on whether payment is made at a parking meter or via the app.

Public car parks

What stays, however, is the benefit of 45 minutes of free parking in municipal public car parks. To take advantage of this, a proximity card will be required.

These changes occur within the context of the second year of operation of Malaga's low emission zone (ZBE in Spanish). After an initial grace period, from 30 November of this year until the same date next year, only cars and motorcycles without an environmental classification and that pay their road tax outside Malaga city will be prohibited from entering the designated area. Next year the ban will also apply to B-category vehicles registered outside the city.

How many cars are affected?

How many vehicles will be affected by these changes to the blue zone? According to the study that served as the basis for implementing the ZBE in the city, the most common emissions sticker for cars circulating in this 437-hectare area is C (40.4%), followed by B (31.1%). Almost one in four cars has no sticker and 'clean' cars - those classed as 'eco' or 'zero' emissions - only account for 3% and less than 1% respectively of daily traffic movements.

Market trend shift

Still, these figures will gradually change. Malaga city's vehicle fleet is aging, with an average age of around 14 years, but it's also true that registrations of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are skyrocketing. Data from Anfac, the national association of automobile and HGV manufacturers, showed a 105% year-on-year increase in plug-in hybrids at the end of summer, representing a 9% market share. As for pure EVs, they have seen a 90% increase, accounting for 8% of the total.

This trend is confirmed by the fact that the Junta's EV subsidies scheme (Moves III Plan) ran out of funds twice this year. Next year, it will be central government that manages payments directly and EV owners will be reimbursed one month after purchase.

The blue or zero emissions sticker

Which cars have this sticker? They are: 100% electric cars (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) with more than 40 kilometres of electric range, range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs) and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs).

The blue zone in Malaga city is gradually being extended. In fact, the new by-law outlines the possibility of applying it to 23 new areas: Los Tilos, La Aurora, Ayala-Góngora, La Paz, Gamarra-Eugenio Gross, Paseo Antonio Machado, Huelin, Pacífico, Parque del Mediterráneo, Polígono Alameda, Las Chapas, Haza Cuevas, Trinidad, Perchel Norte, Perchel Sur, Bailén Miraflores, Arroyo de los Ángeles, Camino Suárez, El Molinillo, Alameda Capuchinos, Cristo de la Epidemia, Olletas and Pedregalejo.