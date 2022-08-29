Franz Ferdinand, Suede and C. Tangana complete the line up for Malaga's Andalucía Big Festival The music event's promoter, Mad Cool, confirmed on Sunday that these three bands will replace Rage Against The Machine, who were forced to cancel their European tour

Mad Cool, the promoter of the Andalucía Big Festival, has now announced the headline acts to replace Rage Against The Machine, after the rap metal group had to cancel their European tour due to injury. The band that had been accompanying RATM on their tour, Run The Jewels, has also dropped out of the event.

The Andalucía Big Festival takes place in the fairground in Malaga from 8 to 10 September, and will be headlined by three other acts instead: rap artist C. Tangana and British bands Franz Ferdinand and Suede.

C. Tangana is one of Spain’s most promising artists and his album El Madrileño was the best-seller in the country in 2021. The rapper, singer and composer has also performed in Sónar in Barcelona, Arenal Sound in Castellón and Starlite in Marbella this summer.

Suede will be appearing at the Andalucía Big Festival amid their European tour, and as well as their most well-known hits they will be performing some of their most recent releases.

Franz Ferdinand are also currently on tour in the USA and Mexico and will be coming to Malaga especially for this event before returning to their schedule of concerts in Turkey, France and UK.

The organisers have announced that anyone who decides to cancel their ticket because there is no longer the opportunity to see Rage Against The Machine may apply for a refund from today, Monday 29 August.

No big wheel ride

The plans for the layout at the fairground have had to be slightly modified as there will not, after all, be a big wheel ride. This will leave extra space for those attending the festival.

Stage number 2 has already been put up in the area closest to Avenida de la Malagueñas, and the main stage will be opposite. The main stage is where Muse, Jamiroquai and Suede will perform, and it will have a ‘corridor’ in front which the artists can use to get closer to the audience.