Rage Against The Machine pull out of Andalucía Big Festival: when and how to apply for a refund Anyone who has decided to cancel their ticket can apply for a refund from today – Monday 29 August – to Thursday 8 September

The organisers of the Andalucía Big Festival in Malaga city have announced that anyone who has decided to cancel their ticket after Rage Against The Machine were forced to pull out due to injury can do so from 10am today, Monday 29 August, to 3.45pm on Thursday 8 September.

Mad Cool say refunds will be paid within 15 days of applying. The application can be made online via the website through which the tickets were purchased.

Ticketmaster has its own online refund system, while Festicket, Entradas.com and Andaluciabigtickets/Enterticket - the festival's own platform – have an application form to fill in.