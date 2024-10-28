Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Five Guys plans to set up shop at number 6 on Alameda Principal.
Five Guys set to open its first burger restaurant in Malaga city centre
Five Guys set to open its first burger restaurant in Malaga city centre

The US fast food chain favoured by former US President Obama is processing the permits to set up in a prime position on the Alameda Principal

Juan Soto

Malaga

Monday, 28 October 2024, 15:30

Five Guys is planning to open its first burger restaurant in the centre of Malaga city. The popular American fast food chain, famous all over the world over for being the favourite of former US President Barack Obama, has started the process of opening an eatery in the Alameda Principal.

SUR can confirm that the chain plans to set up shop at number 6, next to Burger King, which was previously occupied by a Pizza Hut restaurant. Five Guys has already started to apply for the permits prior to opening. The company is processing the application for environmental qualification at Malaga city hall, an essential step before any business can officially open. Five Guys is set to occupy the ground floor and the first floor.

It is not yet known when the restaurant will be able to open, as once the environmental qualification has been obtained, work will have to be carried out on the premises. However, it is not expected to open this year.

Five Guys has two locations in the province and next week, will open a third in La Cañada

The American company has been looking for a suitable location to open in the centre of Malaga city for several years with chain's managers never hiding their interest in it being an important step in its expansion process.

From August 2021

Five Guys currently has two establishments in Malaga province: one in the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet and the other in Puerto Banús, in Marbella. The first of these opened its doors in August 2021, while the one on the coast opened this year. In addition, next week, they expect to open a second outlet in Marbella, in the La Cañada shopping centre.

This burger chain's reputation is based on what they call a "better burger", which involves top quality food where the products used are fresh. Unlike other establishments, customers can make their burgers à la carte, with up to 15 different toppings available at no extra cost.

