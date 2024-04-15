Five Guys, the burger restaurant Barrack Obama swears by, doubles its presence on the Costa del Sol and is on the lookout for more sites

Juan Soto Marbella Monday, 15 April 2024, 17:50 Compartir Copiar enlace

Five Guys is about to increase its presence on the Costa del Sol. The burger chain, which former US president Barack Obama highly rates, will open its first restaurant in Marbella this April, specifically in Puerto Banús. The American company, which already has another outlet in Malaga city, will be located at Avenida Julio Iglesias 22.

The chain has chosen a 330-square-metre site with a 125-square-metre terrace overlooking the promenade. Its opening will allow for the initial hiring of 45 people, although the company expects to add a further 20. The business will have capacity for more than 100 diners at a time.

Director of Five Guys in Spain and Portugal, Daniel Agromayor, said the new restaurant will open its doors on Monday 22 April and is confident it will not be its last opening in Malaga province. They are currently looking for a location in the centre of Malaga city, and are open to opportunities that arise in other nearby locations.

"We are looking in Malaga, in the whole province, because there is very important development both in terms of tourism and business," Agromayor pointed out.

Five Guys has hired 45 people for the opening of the new location in Marbella

Five Guys currently has another restaurant in Malaga city. In August 2021 the company opened its first outlet inside the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet shopping centre, next to Plaza Mayor. The great reception they received from the Malaga public has encouraged them to make this second opening in Marbella. "I'm sure it will be the second in a long line of many more," Agromayor said.

Although the doors of the new restaurant have not yet opened, Agromayor pointed out there is great expectation in the area, mainly from people who already know the brand from other locations. He said one of the greatest challenges will be to make the chain known to people who are not yet familiar with it, as Marbella is a new area in the chain's business venture.

The new premises are located on Avenida Julio Iglesias. Josele

Five Guys will be open every day from 11am to midnight (except on weekends, when it will be open until 2am). It is different from other burger restaurants in that it offers the possibility of customising burgers and has an open kitchen where you can see how the dishes are prepared.

The Five Guys manager pointed out they only use fresh, top-quality, unfrozen products. Up to 15 toppings can be chosen for the burgers (or hot dogs, which they also offer), so "you can choose up to 250,000 different combinations".

Expanding throughout Spain

Five Guys was founded in Arlington, Virginia, in 1986 by the Murrell family and is currently in the process of expanding throughout Spain. Since it opened its first restaurant on Madrid's Gran Vía in October 2016, it has already opened around burger restaurants and has another ten in the pipeline. The company currently employs more than 1,200 people.