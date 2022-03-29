Organisers declare first tourism recruitment day an "overwhelming success" Around 2,500 people turned up at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos to apply for the 500 jobs on offer in restaurants, beach bars and hotels on the Costa del Sol

"Surprised and overwhelmed". That was the response of the organisers to the response to the first Tourism Recruitment day on the Costa del Sol. From 9am onwards the number of people who turned up at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Malaga was far higher than any of the organisers and participating companies had expected. The fifty restaurants, beach bar-restaurants and hotel chains who took part had 500 jobs on offer between them, but about 2,500 applicants turned up, which was one thousand more than forecast.

The queues at the desks, where people handed over their CVs and had a short interview, continued all day. Meliá Hotels, which was looking for 300 employees for its nine establishments on the Costa del Sol, received 1,492 applications and is expecting a further 776 at the second recruitment day in Marbella.

Remedios Miralles, of Holiday World, said they had had no idea so many people would be interested in a job with them, either. “We came with two members of our Human Resources department but had to call another one as well, for support,” she said.

The applicants were all pleased at this chance of finding work. “I rang my husband and asked him to bring me more copies of my CV because I only have one left and there are lots of opportunities here,” said Toñi Campos, 51, who was looking for a job in a restaurant. She ran one of her own but had to close it because of the pandemic. “I’ve been working since I was a girl, but age is a problem now,” she says.

Summer jobs

Next to her, Lucas La Banca, who is only 18, was hoping her five languages would open doors for a summer job. “I don’t have any experience because I’m still studying, but I want to train and I hope I find someone prepared to take me on,” she said.

The organisers of the event, Javier Frutos, José Luque and Manuel Villafaina, of the Mahos, Aehcos and beach businesses association respectively, all agreed that the day had been a great success. So did the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, who paid a visit around midday. “We need more fairs like this,” he said. “At least a couple a year. A lot of people need jobs and a lot of companies are having difficulty finding staff, so it’s a phenomenal meeting point".